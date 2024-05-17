 Arizona raver roasted after trying to bring baby to EDC Las Vegas | Phoenix New Times
Arizona raver roasted online for wanting to bring her baby to EDC Las Vegas

An anonymous post in a local Facebook group seeking childcare at EDC led to memes and accusations of child endangerment.
May 17, 2024
Babies and massive EDM festivals generally don't mix.
Babies and massive EDM festivals generally don't mix. imustbedead/Pexels
An Arizona raver's hunt for a babysitter to watch her infant while she parties at EDC Las Vegas 2024 with her husband is getting roasted mercilessly on social media.

The local electronic dance music fan anonymously posted in the AZRAVEFAM Facebook group on Wednesday, seeking daytime childcare for her baby during the three-night festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

The post read, in part: “Anyone going to camp EDC and need to make some extra money? The hubby and I have a huge RV but have to bring the baby. We want to hit up a few pool parties during the day and will pay a sitter. 100/hr with 3hr min each day.”

“We're good at night because she'll be asleep and we can hit the festival while shes sleeping. But she'll be awake during the day and we don't want her getting into anything while locked in the RV. And before you say anything Karens, we'll have a baby monitor while in the festival. So if she wakes up, we can just go out and put her back to sleep.”

Admittedly, the post could be a prank or even troll bait. The roasting the anonymous raver has received from EDM fans in the AZRAVEFAM group and across social media the past few days has been genuine.

AZRAVEFAM members criticized her plans to leave an infant in a locked RV. Some even threatened to report her to the Arizona Department of Child Safety or the Las Vegas Police Department.

“WTF is wrong people! Why do you hate your kid so much?” asked one AZRAVEFAM member, while another stated, “This is called child endangerment.”

Other AZRAVEFAM cracked jokes or posted humorous A.I.-created images of infants attending raves.
A.I.-generated artwork posted to the AZRAVEFAM Facebook group.
The anonymous raver replied she and her husband were serious about bringing their baby to EDC Las Vegas, stating “she's the love of our life, thats why we want to keep her safe.” She also claimed the couple had done something similar at last year’s festival or while partying at DJ events at Scottsdale EDM haven Maya Dayclub.

The anonymous raver was roasted just as fiercely after screenshots of her Facebook post were shared across social media. A thread on the r/Aves subreddit currently has 750-plus upvotes and several hundred comments. A video by TikTok user katedudeobvi criticizing the anonymous raver has received more than 160,000 views.

Superstar DJ/producer OMNOM, who’s scheduled to play the festival, also joined in the fun. On Thursday, he posted "someone tell that chick I'll take care of her baby at EDC" on X with a video of himself throwing baby dolls into a crowd while dropping the track “Babysitter,” his 2019 collaboration with Dancing With White Girls. Even if the anonymous raver’s post was a prank, bringing an infant to an EDM event isn't anything new. In March, a mother in Spokane, Washington, went viral on social media after complaining about her 10-month-old being constantly bumped at a Zeds Dead gig.

A baby was almost born during last year’s EDC Las Vegas when California resident Cristina Celis went into labor during a set by Zedd. Her child, born hours later at a nearby hospital, was nicknamed the “rave baby” by EDM fans and the media.

Here's even more roasting from social media:

