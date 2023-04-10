Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Keshi, Jawny, Babyface Ray

More details about each of these concerts can be found below. For more shows happening in the Valley from Monday, April 10, to Thursday, April 13, check out Phoenix New Times’ live music listings.
M83
Monday, April 10
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIf you weren’t able to make the first night of M83’s two-show stint at The Van Buren, which kicks off a 24-city North American tour in support of their latest album, Fantasy, you’ve got another chance. The French synth-pop act, which is fronted by multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez, are staging another performance at the venue, though you’ll have to hit up resellers like StubHub and SeatGeek in order to get tickets. As we wrote last week, M83 crafts “arena-ready electronic music, blending together ambient, shoegaze, pop music, and even disco into a beguiling mix.” Fantasy, the band’s ninth studio album, offers a wealth of aural pleasures ranging from “pure Euro disco filtered through a brain poisoned by listening too much Cocteau Twins” to tracks featuring “gauzy synths and straight out of the '80s sax licks.” With Rachika Nayar; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Keshi
Wednesday, April 12
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetCasey Luong, better known as Keshi, went to a different kind of music school. After graduating college with a degree in nursing, the singer, songwriter, and record producer started training for a different career altogether. When Luong wasn’t clocking in for shifts as an oncology nurse in Texas, he was teaching himself how to make music by watching YouTube tutorials. Through months of trial and error, the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist learned the mysteries of songcraft. All his work paid off: Keshi has garnered billions of streams, landing him a major label record contract on the strength of songs like “Limbo,” “drunk,” and “Like I Need U.” Keshi’s falsetto and softly textured instrumentals give his songs a unique flavor. He combines the introspection of a classic singer-songwriter with flashes of hip-hop swagger and braggadocio — a bipolar styles clash that keeps his work both unpredictable and compelling. 8 p.m., $39.50-$75 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Celebration Guns
Thursday, April 13
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School RoadOn “Too Many Bandifesto,” Justin Weir, vocalist and songwriter for Phoenix emo math rock group Celebration Guns, gives you an idea of just how long he’s been doing this for. “This band will outlast every relationship I’ve ever had,” he sings, a realization that comes after Weir lyrically traverses the 25-plus years he’s been performing. “This band will outlast every band I’ve ever quit.” The song was released in December as part of Celebration Guns’ Midlife Vices EP, a release that prefaced uncharted waters for a band approaching its tenth anniversary: the biggest tour yet. Starting with their gig at The Rebel Lounge on Thursday night, Celebration Guns will embark on a nine-city West Coast tour, co-headlining with Denver’s A Place for Owls. With Micah Bentley and Damn the Weather; 7:30 p.m., $12/$15 via seetickets.us. Gannon Hanevold
Country Thunder Arizona 2023 — Day One
Thursday, April 13
Canyon Moon Ranch Grounds, 20585 East Water Way, FlorenceBust out your boots and get ready to party, pardner. This year’s four-day-long Country Thunder Arizona music festival is kicking off with sets by singer-songwriter Shane Profitt, vocalist Tracy Byrd, and bands Parmalee and Midland (both of which respectively consist of a group of brothers). The first night’s headliner will be country superstar and Capitol Nashville recording artist Jon Pardi, who released his fourth studio album Mr. Saturday Night last fall. Once the music wraps up, the festivities will keep going inside Electric Thunder, the festival’s nightclub-like party tent with DJ Slim McGraw spinning country dance tunes and rock anthems until 2 a.m. (or the last cowpoke stumbles out). 3:30 p.m., $175-$600 via axs.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Jawny
Wednesday, April 12
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueJawny’s Jacob Lee-Nicholas Sullenger is a big Keanu Reeves guy. The singer-songwriter originally used Johnny Utah as his stage name, paying homage to the actor’s character from 1991’s Point Break (a timeless classic by any measure). Sullenger’s also a big Beck guy, and not just because he looks and sounds like the Odelay artist on heavy medication. Songs like “Honeypie” and “adios” are lo-fi slacker jams, propelled by Sullenger’s blunted vocals, jangling guitars, and groovy melodies. The Northern California native is a sonic magpie, lifting musical elements off dance music, indie rock, funk, and classic rock to put together something sweet and shiny that sounds great on a Spotify playlist. And if you think the Beck comparison is a reach, consider that he guest-starred on Jawny's track "Take It Back,” metaphorically passing the torch from one pop music “Loser” to another. With SEB; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Chelsea Grin and Carnifex
Thursday, April 13
Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, MesaChelsea Grin is a deathcore act from Salt Lake City that features a groundwork of hardcore mixed with death metal precision and grindcore speed, which contrasts with soft vocals and headbanging melodies. Though largely `in the deathcore vein, Chelsea Grin has dabbled with some elements of doom, black and symphonic metal, while featuring its technical and melodic instrumentation. They’re currently touring alongside fellow Carnifex, the San Diego-born band who are also die-hard deathcore devotees. Currently signed to Nuclear Blast Records, they’ve released eight studio albums, the most recent being 2021’s Graveside Confessions. Local acts Left to Suffer and Ov Sulfur round out the bill. 6 p.m., $22 via simpletix.com. Phoenix New Times