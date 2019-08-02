Better Know a Musician: Luna Aura

Welcome to the inaugural edition of Better Know a Musician, a semi-regular column where serious local artists answer some not-so-tough questions.

Several years ago, Luna Aura was better known as a burgeoning Valley pop star with bittersweet singles like “Dancing with Your Ghost,” a tribute to her brother who passed away in 2015. Then, the singer-songwriter moved to Los Angeles and found her voice with the uninhibited track “Crash Dive.” The single, released in May, firmly places the powerful vocalist into the alternative realm and hopefully into the ears of more listeners. (Learn more about its origins here.)

She was kind enough to take the time to email her answers to our questions before performing with British rockers Dinosaur Pile-Up at The Rebel Lounge on Friday, August 2.

What’s your favorite swear word?

FUCK. It’s the biggest and brightest of all the swear words, and I love to use it in all forms. I get my potty mouth from my mother.

What’s your favorite movie?

There Will be Blood. It moves slow and feels long for most, but it’s the silent build of anticipation and unusual fear that gets me every time. I always find something new that excites me when I watch it. There’s also something very inspiring and motivating about Daniel Day-Lewis’s work in that film; it makes me want to be a better artist.

What kind of animal would you be and why?

I would be an owl most likely. [It is] wise, can see the big picture, and it knows what it wants.

If you weren’t doing music, what would you be doing?

I would be a criminal psychologist or a teacher of small children. Both are exciting and full of lessons, I’m sure.

Luna Aura. With Dinosaur Pile-Up and Brkn Love. 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, at The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road; therebellounge.com. Tickets are $15 to $18 via Ticketfly.