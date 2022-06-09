Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in June 2022

Renowned musicians like Tori Amos, Ben Folds, Joe Jackson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Jeezy, and Howard Jones all have gigs scheduled in metro Phoenix over the next few weeks. There will also be concerts by such notable bands as Calexico, Circle Jerks, Backstreet Boys, and Barenaked Ladies.
In other words, there are plenty of reasons to leave your house and brave the triple-digit temperatures.
If none of these shows are up your alley, feel free to check out Phoenix New Times’ online concert calendar for more live music happening in June.
Barenaked Ladies
Thursday, June 9
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetCanadian band Barenaked Ladies have been thought of as something of a joke act in the world of American pop-alt-rock since their breakthrough hit single "One Week." While the band has released plenty of singles in the last 35 years, none have had quite the same impact as "One Week" — except maybe the theme song they provided for The Big Bang Theory. The band's deep cuts, however, reveal that the band is far more than a group of merry pranksters, with songs that show great emotional depth and snarky social commentary. Coming through downtown Phoenix in early June, Barenaked Ladies bring with them two bands from the '90s with whom they shared the radio waves when the band was known for "Old Apartment" instead of "One Week." Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will be providing the opening support for this night of '90s nostalgia. The concert is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $59.50. David Fletcher
Backstreet Boys
Thursday, June 9
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueNo other entity in the music industry comes close to the type of world domination that boy bands achieve. Throw a group of five good-looking young men onstage with some well-choreographed dancing and pop songs that tug at the hearts of millions of adoring fans, and you've got yourself an international treasure. But it takes more than just perfectly quaffed hair and lovemaking lyrics to cement a group as one of the best in its genre. One of the front-runners of the resurgence of boy band popularity in the 1990s, the Backstreet Boys were a five-piece from the boy band capital of the world, Orlando, Florida. Since forming in the early '90s, AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian filled hearts and arenas with their infectious, syrupy pop music. And today they continue their streak of performing high-energy concerts, including their upcoming show at Ak-Chin Pavilion. While fans have grown up, become parents, or have simply had a change in musical tastes, the Backstreet Boys provide a sense of nostalgia and recall those earlier years of growing up, and singles like "I Want It That Way" and "Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)" remain earworms today. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $39 to $129.50. Diamond Rodrigue
Joe Jackson
Saturday, June 11
Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd StreetEnglish singer-songwriter Joe Jackson has never allowed himself to be confined to a single genre of music. Jackson spent his early years in music with proto-punk band Arms and Legs before taking bass player Graham Maby with him to form his solo project. Jackson's first three albums as a solo artist showed the singer sticking closely to his roots, flirting with new wave, punk rock, and ska in crafting catchy pop tunes. It was on his fourth album, Joe Jackson's Jumpin' Jive, that Jackson showed his love of jazz music and his desire to avoid being pigeonholed into a single genre. Jackson continued to explore jazz, classical and experimental music between his rock albums until he abandoned rock altogether in 1991 not to return to the genre that made him until 2003's Volume 4. Jackson released his 20th studio album, Fool, in 2019, showing that he can still rock with the best of them. This month, he’ll bring his “Sing, You Sinners” tour to Celebrity Theatre for a show featuring new songs and older material from throughout his lengthy career. The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $45. David Fletcher
Tori Amos
Sunday, June 12
Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams StreetTori Amos remains one of the most significant and persistent female voices arising from the ‘90s female singer-songwriter movement. Her 1992 debut (solo) album, Little Earthquakes was a critical darling where Amos bridged the divide between Sarah McLachlan's atmospherics and the more confrontational approach of Courtney Love or Kat Bjelland. Call it a happy coincidence that her latest tour (in support of last year’s Ocean to Ocean) commenced 30 years after the release of LE. It's also a reminder she's never really gone away and still tours on the regular, releasing albums that consistently chart well. Expect to hear such Amos standards as “God,” “Cornflake Girl,” and “Juárez” (as well as such Ocean to Ocean cuts as "Devil's Bane" and "Addition of Light Divided") when she comes to the Orpheum on June 12. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $59.50 to $99.50. Pete Vonder Haar
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Wednesday, June 15
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second StreetMary Chapin Carpenter has been a musical force since her 1987 debut Hometown Girl. She broke through big in the early/mid-’90s on the country charts with uptempo hits like “Down at the Twist and Shout,” “I Feel Lucky,” “Quittin’ Time,” and “Shut Up and Kiss Me.” Meanwhile, songs like “Dreamland,” “The Hard Way,” “House of Cards” and “Stones in the Road” pointed to something deeper. But Carpenter was never a real fit (or personally comfortable) as straight “country,” as she also drew from folk, rock, and poetry influences. Later records explored concepts, real-world events like September 11 and Hurricane Katrina, and even orchestral arrangements. The Dirt and the Stars, which dropped in 2020, is her 15th regular studio album. And while she’s always been an exceptionally deep writer when it comes to lyrics, most of the 11 tracks here are a little extra deep. They clearly come from a well in which wisdom is gained from experience, and personal evolution is a process. Carpenter will perform songs from both her new album and extensive catalogue during her upcoming concert at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $60 to $85. Bob Ruggiero
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Thursday, June 16
Mesa Arts CenterThe legendary singer-songwriter will bring his band to the Valley for an early summer show. His new album (and first in a decade) 12th of June was released recently and the titular date is a nod to the birthdate of his twin children. His usual insights on life, love, and death share track space with songs inspired by being a relatively new dad. It’s always a treat hearing Lovett and company do their thing live and will be fun to see which new favorites they combine with old classics in the setlist. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 to $125. Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Brit Floyd
Friday, June 17
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West WashingtonSomething about Pink Floyd's music has long inspired fans to want to add visuals. First, it was stoned college kids synching the band's haunting album Dark Side of the Moon with the famed Dust Bowl-inspired flick The Wizard of Oz to create "Dark Side of Oz," a trippy, terrific audiovisual masterpiece. Then there was the Australian Pink Floyd Show, a tribute band that took on a life of its own. Damian Darlington, the guitarist and singer of the APFS, decided to take the Floyd experience a step further with Brit Floyd. Formed in 2011 in Liverpool, England, the tribute act recreates the great band's live shows and adds big visuals for flair. Get ready to zone out into another universe with this wildly accurate and all-around extra Floyd experience, which rolls into Arizona Federal Theatre in mid-June. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $38.50. Liz Tracy
Calexico
Saturday, June 18
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetSince 1996, Tucson-born band Calexico has been using a wide mix of sounds to create its signature indie rock. Influenced by traditional Latin styles of mariachi, conjunto, cumbia, and Tejano, Calexico brings in additional elements of country, jazz and post-rock into a microgenre that has been dubbed "desert noir." Throughout the band's near-30-year history, Calexico has revolved around the duo of John Convertino and Joey Burns, but it has slowly incorporated influences from a host of collaborators such as Neko Case and Iron & Wine. The band has also grown to include multi-instrumentalists to fill in the space with horns, woodwinds, and various kinds of percussion. Convertino and Burns may have both moved away from Arizona, but the state still influences their music. Calexico's most recent album, El Mirador, mixes Spanish and English throughout its 12 songs, exploring Southwestern landscapes in its music and its lyrics. Calexico returns to the Valley later this month for a gig at The Van Buren with opening support from soul-pop singer Molly Parden. Tickets are $32 to $35. David Fletcher
Ben Folds
Sunday, June 19
Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 North Arizona AvenueBen Folds has been writing piano rock oscillating between sardonic humor and commentary on the human condition since his beginnings with Ben Folds Five. Along the way, he's been cast as many things – a father, a comedian, and a producer – but above all, he's remained an entertainer. Later this month, Folds will bring his In Actual Person Live for Real Tour, which consists of solo piano and orchestral performances, to Chandler Center for the Arts. Expect to hear such essential songs and deep cuts as “Jesusland,” “Zak and Sara,” “Landed,” and “Sentimental Guy” during the concert, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 to $76. Melissa Fossum and Benjamin Leatherman
Keshi
Sunday, June 19
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetAfter a period of self-reflection, R&B/hip-hop artist Keshi returned early this year with the release of his debut album, Gabriel. Critical acclaim has poured in for the record, which steers away from his usual melancholic sound. The Houston native began his music career in 2017, posting self-produced tracks on SoundCloud. His sound was a mixture of lo-fi beats and soulful vocals, transporting the listener into a dreamlike yet emotional state. In his short, five-year career, the 27-year-old has released a string of EPs, including 2018's The Reaper, which features cuts like “2 Soon” and “Like I Need U” that helped him notch a billion streams on services like Spotify. But it wasn't until earlier this year that Keshi finally unleashed Gabriel, a 12-track offering that combines an array of genres for what the artist defines as “raw” material solidified into one piece of work. Hear it live when Keshi comes to The Van Buren on June 19. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are only available through resellers. Sophia Medina
5 Seconds of Summer
Monday, June 20
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetImagine everything you liked about '90s pop-punk — think your Green Days and Blink 182s, with a dash of The Offspring — but cleaned up, polished, and completely defanged, and you get 5 Seconds of Summer. Sure, they look like what Hollywood teen films think punk rock is, but their songs aren't bad and they've got good energy onstage. UK indie rock band Pale Waves opens. Tickets are available on the secondary market. Cory Garcia
Gov't Mule
Tuesday, June 21
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeGov't Mule was formed in 1994 as a side project of Warren Haynes and the late Allen Woody, both of whom were then-members of the Allman Brothers Band. While both men continued to play with the Allman Brothers, Gov't Mule became quite a viable entity on its own, rooted in a similar blend of blues, jazz, and rock, with a penchant for improvisational elaborations on a theme. The Mule has long had a rotating cast of guest musicians with an exhaustive list that reads like a who's who of the improvisational rock, blues, and jazz world. With the untimely death of Woody in August of 2000, the same year as the release of the band's critically acclaimed album, Life Before Insanity, Gov't Mule might have called it a day. But Haynes and drummer Matt Abts carry on as if to celebrate Woody's life and the act has since written music and been involved in collaborations that would have made the bassist proud. The band is touring in support of Heavy Load Blues, their critically adored all-blues album, and are scheduled to make a stop at the Marquee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 to $55. Tom Murphy
AJR
Tuesday, June 21
Ak-Chin PavilionThe bandmates in the indie-pop group AJR — brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met — have just about mastered blending supremely catchy hooks and samples with guitars, synths, and AutoTune since the act’s debut back in 2005. Since then, they’ve released any number of hit singles, including 2013's "I'm Ready," 2016's "Weak," and "Bang!" in 2018. AJR’s albums have also done well (last year's OK Orchestra topped Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums charts, for instance). The brothers are still touring in support of the release and will pack their sizable fanbase into Ak-Chin Pavilion in late June. The outdoor concert will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $69.50. Ben Wiese
BabyFace Ray
Friday, June 24
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueA couple of artists with “Baby” in their names are currently dominating rap culture. Yet, there’s one individual who’s ready to take command of the game. Babyface Ray has spent the last decade laying the foundation of his unfuckwitable career. After dropping his Young Wavy project in 2014, the Detroit native has managed to deliver a dozen more — both solo and collaborative joints. Ray’s music has long been well known in the Midwest, but his sound caught the nation’s attention back in 2019 when he dropped the video for “Hall of Fame," which has garnered over five million views to date. That hype continued well into 2020, when he released “Paperwork Party,” which has accrued more than two million hits on Spotify. In 2021, Ray dropped off the official remix to “Paperwork Party,” featuring Jack Harlow. Before that, came the deluxe version of his Unfuckwitable EP, which boasts fresh collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Kash Doll, EST Gee, and Murda Beatz. Local fans can see him perform at Crescent Ballroom on June 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 to $69. Tony M. Centeno
Circle Jerks
Friday, June 24
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetCircle Jerks frontman Keith Morris is a sight to behold. Drugs almost killed him, and one time he went into a diabetic coma and crashed his car in front of Amoeba Records in Los Angeles. But he survived, and we are all the more fortunate for that. He is the archetype for manic stage presence, and Circle Jerks is a legendary California hardcore punk band, second only to Black Flag; the former's debut record, Group Sex, is arguably better than the latter's Damaged. With this show, you also get Detroit and another dose of SoCal hardcore courtesy of Negative Approach and 7 Seconds, respectively. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 on the day of the show. John Bear
Bright Eyes
Saturday, June 25
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetBright Eyes was the top act in the world of indie music following the wild success of 2005's I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning. The album was bigger and broader than anything the band had put out before, which had been stripped-down, lo-fi recordings that showcased singer Conor Oberst's penchant for writing deeply emotional songs. Oberst's songwriting prowess didn't change, but the music sure did. After I'm Wide Awake, Bright Eyes got experimental with Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, which added a touch of electronica to the mix. On 2007's Cassadaga and 2011's People's Key, Bright Eyes solidified its symphonic sound but then disappeared into a decade-long hiatus. The band returned in 2020 with Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, in which the band picked up right where they left off. Americana act Hurray For The Riff Raff will be with Bright Eyes as the opener for their show in late June at The Van Buren. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. David Fletcher
Jeezy
Saturday, June 25
Celebrity TheatreAtlanta rapper Jeezy (a.k.a. Young Jeezy), came out swinging in 2005. He was one of the biggest names in hip-hop as a solo act and his group Boyz n the Hood also scored big the same year with its hit "Dem Boyz." For nearly two decades now, Jeezy has always been a stalwart figure in the rap game, turning out 12 of his own albums while being featured prominently on tracks from his peers and up-and-comers such as Yella Beezy. For all his work in hip-hop, Jeezy has been surprisingly quiet since 2020, at least musically. Earlier this year, Jeezy marked a new era in his life, welcoming his first child with The Real host Jeannie Mai into the world earlier this year. He’s been touring as of late and is scheduled to perform at Celebrity Theatre in late June. Tickets for the 9 p.m. concert are $40 to $625. David Fletcher
Howard Jones
Sunday, June 26
Venue at Farnsworth Hall, 6159 East University Drive, MesaForget the fact it's been almost four decades since legendary UK synthpop artist Howard Jones wrote the songs that made him a radio staple. With a string of chart triumphs including tracks such as “New Song,” “Life in One Day,” “Like to Get to Know You Well,” “No One Is to Blame,” “Hide and Seek,” and “What Is Love,” his career has taken him well beyond the status of a mere one-hit-wonder. True, he's frequently relegated to classic-rock radio these days, but Jones' creative drive is still going. He’s set to release his latest studio album, Dialogue, and it touring with former Ultravox frontman Midge Ure. According to Jones, fans should expect to hear songs from Dialogue and a variety of his previous hits when the tour comes to Mesa’s Farnsworth Hall later this month. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $27 to $180. Lee Zimmerman
Justin BieberThursday, June 30
Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale
Justin Bieber's world tour, originally set to begin in May 2020, is finally coming to the Valley after multiple delays. Its undergone some changes (owing to the fact it's now two years later), including dropping and adding various dates, and even updating its focus to his most recent album, 2021’s Billboard-topping Justice. Bieber's stop in the Valley has also switched venues since it was first announced, moving from Glendale’s State Farm Stadium to the neighboring Gila River Arena. JADEN, Eddie Benjamin, and ¿Téo? will open the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are available on the secondary market. Malvika Padin and Benjamin Leatherman