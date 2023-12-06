Your ultimate guide to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel's concert in Phoenix

The high-profile concert tour, which visits Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Friday night, marks the first time the Piano Man and the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman have toured together. It is Joel's first Valley concert since 2019 and a homecoming for Nicks, who was born and raised in Arizona.
They’ll each perform a set featuring their respective hits, including “My Life,” “Movin’ Out” and “Only the Good Die Young” by Joel and “Landslide,” “Edge of Seventeen," and “Gold Dust Woman” from Nicks. The pair will also share a stage for a few other songs (Joel has reportedly been singing the Tom Petty parts on Nicks’ “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and she has helped sing “And So It Goes” during Joel’s set.
According to Rolling Stone, it makes for a memorable concert. If you plan to attend, here's what you need to know, including when to show up and where you can party before and after the show.
When is the Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concert at Chase Field?
The Two Icons One Night tour featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 8.
What time does the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at Chase Field start?
The concert starts at 8 p.m. There is no opening act.
Can I still get tickets to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Chase Field?
Yes. Tickets are only available through resellers, though. Prices start at $128 on StubHub, $146 on SeatGeek and $180 on Ticketmaster.
When do doors open at Chase Field?
Gates open to the general public at 5 p.m. Chase Field’s box office opens at 9 a.m.
Where is Chase Field located and how do I get there?
Chase Field is at 401 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. Its located on the southeast corner of Seventh and Jefferson streets. The closest freeway exits off Interstate 10 are Washington Street/Jefferson Street or Seventh Street.
Can I use public transit to get to Chase Field?
Yes. Valley Metro light rail stations are within a short walking distance from Chase Field at Third and Jefferson streets and Third and Washington streets. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.
Where can I park at Chase Field for the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert?
Numerous parking lots and structures are within a 10-minute walk of Chase Field, each with varying fees. Click here for a list of parking options in downtown Phoenix. Valley Metro also operates free park-and-ride locations throughout the Valley.
Where can I hang out before and after the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert?
At any of the dozens of bars and restaurants in downtown Phoenix. Here’s a guide with 25 different eating and drinking options.
What’s the best gate to enter Chase Field?
Any of Chase Field’s gates will offer access to wherever your seats are in the venue. Access to floor seating is available via the main concourse along the first or third base sides.
What can I expect at security?
Venue personnel will scan your ticket and use a metal detector to screen patrons. While stepping through the detector, you will be asked to put items like your cell phone, loose change, keys, or other metal objects in a plastic bin. Patrons in wheelchairs will be subject to a pat-down.
What is Chase Field's bag policy?
You can bring in one clear plastic, PVC or vinyl bag that’s no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. (Note: Bags cannot have any interior pockets that aren’t see-through.) Purses that aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are also okay. A single one-gallon plastic Ziploc bag is also an option.
What isn’t allowed at the concerts?
The following items aren't permitted at Chase Field during the concert.
- Animals (except for service animals)
- Aerosol cans
- Drones and other remote-controlled devices
- Drugs or other illegal substances (including medical marijuana)
- Fireworks or other incendiary devices
- Camera tri-, dual- or single-leg pods by the general public
- Bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, scooters or shoes with wheels
- Horns or noisemakers.
- Umbrellas
- Fishing nets
- Beach balls, balloons or other inflatables
- Laser pens
- Banners or signs featuring commercial, political or obscene material
- Frisbees
- Liquids or machines for blowing bubbles
What are the setlists for Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks?
Specific setlists have varied with each concert. Based on recent shows on the tour, here’s an idea of what songs Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks might play in Phoenix.
Stevie Nicks setlist
“Outside the Rain”
“Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac song)
“If Anyone Falls”
“Stop Draggin' My Heart Around” (featuring Billy Joel)
“Fall From Grace”
“For What It's Worth” (Buffalo Springfield cover)
“Gypsy” (Fleetwood Mac song)
“Wild Heart”
“Bella Donna”
“Stand Back”
“Gold Dust Woman” (Fleetwood Mac song)
“Free Fallin'” (Tom Petty cover)
“Edge of Seventeen”
Encore:
“Rhiannon” (Fleetwood Mac song)
“Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac song)
“My Life”
“Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)”
“Summer, Highland Falls”
“Zanzibar”
“Start Me Up” (Rolling Stones cover)
“An Innocent Man”
“The Longest Time”
“Vienna”
“Allentown”
“New York State of Mind”
“Whole Lotta Love” (Led Zeppelin cover)
“Sometimes a Fantasy”
“Only the Good Die Young”
“The River of Dreams”
“Nessun dorma” (Giacomo Puccini cover)
“Scenes From an Italian Restaurant”
“Piano Man”
Encore
“We Didn't Start the Fire”
“Uptown Girl”
“It's Still Rock and Roll to Me”
“Big Shot”
“You May Be Right”