Black Moth Super Rainbow Return to Phoenix for a Final Goodbye

The six-year gap between Black Mother Super Rainbow’s 2012 album, Cobra Juicy, and 2018's Panic Blooms was the longest wait fans had to endure between studio albums. Phoenix fans have had it especially rough: The last time BMSR performed in the city was in May 2013.

Now, with the recent announcement from Tobacco, the not-so-mysterious frontman of BMSR, that the group will take an indefinite hiatus after 2019, this could be the last chance to catch BMSR in Phoenix for a very long time.

To see Tobacco and the group of musicians who comprise BMSR, holders of equally enigmatic stage names such as The Seven Fields of Aphelion, Iffernaut, Pony Diver, and Steve SLV, perform their synthesizer and vocoder-heavy music live is a captivating experience.