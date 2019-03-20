Boy Harsher Throw Caution to the Wind on Careful

The first thing you feel when you listen to Boy Harsher is motion. Before audible drums and dark basslines give their songs shape and definition, motion defines them in a throbbing, formless mass. This motion, once feeling far away in the distance, now hurdles forward towards an endless blood-red sky. This is Careful.

“Escape is the heavy theme in Careful,” says lead singer Jae Matthews, in conversation with Phoenix New Times. “The road, the runaway, desire — all these ideas play into a abstract narrative regarding fantasy and mystery. Which, I think, is a nice way to describe Careful, if it was a film.”

The Massachusetts duo’s new LP is as fiery a film as you can make without smelling the nitrate. Spoken-word interludes and ambient waves link their murky dance moods together. In the spirit of David Lynch road movies like Wild at Heart and Lost Highway, it rockets down ominous yellow lines in search of something new — a new beginning or a dream deferred. For Boy Harsher, that road leads definitively toward the Californian coast.