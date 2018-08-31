Brockhampton Begins Iridescence Era With i'll be there tour in Mesa

With the Saturation trilogy behind them, Brockhampton seems ready to hit the ground running with a new album and tour to go along with it. They'll be at the Mesa Amphitheatre on Wednesday, October 3, as the first show to kickoff their third North American tour. The self-proclaimed boy band has had a rough couple of months following the ousting of Ameer Vann, one of the group's founders, and the subsequent cancellation of the remainder of their tour. Vann was accused of sexual and emotional abuse, and while the group initially stood behind him when the first wave of allegations surfaced, they later changed their minds, kicked Vann out of the band, and apologized to their fanbase for not speaking up sooner. Vann's departure from the band was announced with a statement that read, “We do not tolerate abuse of any kind. This is not a solution to their suffering, but we hope this is a step in the right direction.” Although it can be seen as a devastating loss – Vann was the cover star of all three albums in the band's Saturation trilogy – some fans have praised the group for taking responsibility of the situation and attempting to move forward. The situation put a pause on their tour and work on music, but they recently announced that their new project, Iridescence, will be released in September, just in time for this tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, and will be available at mesaamp.com.

The i’ll be there tour:

October 3 - Mesa - Mesa Amphitheatre

October 5 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits

October 6 - Austin, Texas - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

October 7 - Houston - Revention Music Center

October 9 - Kansas City - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

October 10 - Dallas - South Side Ballroom

October 12 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits

October 13 - New Orleans - Orpheum Theater

October 14 - Atlanta - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 16 - Washington, DC - the Anthem

October 17 - Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 20 - Boston - Agganis Arena

October 21 - New York - Terminal 5

October 25 - New York - Terminal 5

October 26 - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 28 - Detroit - The Masonic Temple

October 30 - Chicago, - Aragon Ballroom

October 30 - Minneapolis - The Armory

November 1 - Denver - The Fillmore Auditorium

November 3 - Seattle - Wamu Theater

November 5 - Vancouver - PNE Forum

November 7 - Boise, Idaho- Revolution Concert House

November 8 - San Francisco - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

November 10-11 - Los Angeles - Camp Flog Gnaw

November 28 - Los Angeles - Shrine Exposition Hall

December 1 - San Diego - Valley View Casino

December 6 - Las Vegas - The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan