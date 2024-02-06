Country music star Toby Keith is dead at 62

Country music mainstay Toby Keith died Monday after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.



The news broke on his official website, where a statement reads, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."



Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer since the previous autumn.



“So far, so good,” Keith wrote back then in a statement that was posted on social media. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”



Keith was a prolific artist, releasing 19 studio albums, two Christmas albums and five compilation albums in a 30-year career. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.



His last concert in Arizona was a June 2021 show at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.



His last concert in the Valley was almost seven years ago to the day, a Feb. 2, 2017, show at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale.



Here's a clip from that show:



