Country Thunder Arizona Has Been Rescheduled Again

Benjamin Leatherman | February 2, 2021 | 4:28pm
You'll have to wait a little longer to party at Country Thunder.
Leavitt Wells
Hold on to your hats and Country Thunder tickets, cowboys and cowgirls – the annual four-day music festival has been rescheduled once again because of COVID-19. It’s now set to take place from Thursday, October 14, to Sunday, October 17, on the grounds of Canyon Moon Ranch outside of Florence.

The news was announced on Tuesday via the festival’s website and social media accounts. It marks the third time the event has been postponed since the pandemic began. Originally scheduled for April 2020, it was moved to October 2020 and then April 2021 by organizers.

According to an email sent out on Tuesday, all tickets previously purchased for the festival will be honored for the new dates. General admission tickets are also currently on sale via the Country Thunder website for $75 per day and $200 for all four days of the festival.

The lineup for the festival’s October dates will be headlined by country superstars Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Dustin Lynch. Other artists scheduled to perform include Ashley McBryde, Chris Janson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Travis Denning, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes, and more.

A complete lineup can be found on the Country Thunder website.

Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

