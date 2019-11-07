Dani’s Local Dish: I'm a Little Bit Country

Another out-of-town festival is stealing many artists in the local music scene this weekend.

The Eighth Annual Sidepony Express Music Festival is taking over Bisbee from Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10. It's sure to be a great time, as always.

But back here in Phoenix, the music doesn’t stop! I’m going a little country this weekend, starting tonight with the Laura Hamlin CD Release Show at Rooster’s Country in Mesa. You may recognize Hamlin’s name. She is one of the leading ladies in Scattered Melodies and one half of Two People Singing. Her sultry vocals always captivate me, and her first solo single, “Love You Most,” will enthrall you. Laura also has a new project named the Salt River String Band. They will back her up for what should be a downright good time.

Laura Hamlin is scheduled to perform on Thursday, November 7, at Roosters Country in Mesa. Tickets are $10.

EXPAND Jim Bachmann is the “Last of a Dying Breed.” Elaine Thomas Campbell

Another country-blues favorite in the Valley is Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers. Bachmann is not only opening for Laura Hamlin’s show with an acoustic set, but his new album Arizona Burrito drops this weekend. His release show is this Saturday, November 9, at The Dirty Drummer in Phoenix.

He describes his music as “stonerbilly,” and well, he’s true to his word. The first single off the album “Last of a Dying Breed” is a fun, bluesy duet with Meredith Moore of The Sugar Thieves. Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers make you want to take a road trip across the Southwest with the top down and Arizona Burrito in your ears.

Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers are scheduled to perform Saturday, November 9, at The Dirty Drummer. Tickets are $10 at the door.

And now for something completely different. Canal Convergence begins this weekend on the Scottsdale Waterfront. Two beautiful weekends of water, art, light, and music. On Friday, November 8, you have yet another chance to catch decker on the Soleri Stage. On Saturday, November 9, local electronica bands Bogan Via and MRCH perform. It’s an amazing event with something for the whole family to enjoy and discover.

Canal Convergence is scheduled from Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 17, at the Scottsdale Waterfront in Scottsdale. This is a free event.