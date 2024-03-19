 Desert Sol Jam festival in Scottsdale: Lineup, tickets, parking | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to the Desert Sol Jam music festival in Scottsdale

The new music event brings Roger Clyne and the Peacemarks and alt-country artists to Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl on Saturday.
March 19, 2024
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline the inaugural Desert Sol Jam music festival on Saturday.
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline the inaugural Desert Sol Jam music festival on Saturday. Frontline Touring
This year’s spring music festival season in metro Phoenix has featured an influx of new events. One of the newest is the Desert Sol Jam, a daylong outdoor event at Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl on Saturday.

Arizona-based promoter JRM Events is putting on the event, which features a blend of rock ‘n’ roll, country, and Americana acts, with headliners such as Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers.

Others scheduled to perform will be alt-country artist The White Buffalo, southern rockers Cody Canada and the Departed, metalcore act Waves in April and roots-rock duo Micky and Willy Braun

Want to know more about the Desert Sol Jam? Check out the following guide with the full schedule, ticket info and other details.

When is Desert Sol Jam?

The outdoor music festival happens on Saturday, March 23, rain or shine.

Where is the event?

It's happening at the Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.

What time does Desert Sol Jam start?

The festival runs from 2 to 10 p.m.

How much are tickets?

General admission is $60 per person (plus taxes and fees) and includes entry into the event and access to all vendors and the lawn area.

VIP tickets are $150 per person (plus taxes and fees) and include four complimentary drinks and access to onstage and up-front viewing areas, a private bar and a VIP-only restroom.

Are there discounts?

Yes. Discounted general admission tickets are $35 for students who are 14 to 24 years old. A valid student ID must be presented when entering the festival.

Is there an age limit?

Desert Sol Jam is open to all ages. Children under 14 are with with a paid adult admission.
Alt-country artist Jake Smith, better known as The White Buffalo.
Snakefarm Records

Desert Sol Jam lineup and schedule

Here’s when each artist is performing at the event:
  • 2:15 p.m.: Prefect
  • 3 p.m.: Waves in April
  • 3:45 p.m.: The Cole Trains
  • 4:30 p.m.: Micky and Willy Braun
  • 5:30 p.m.: The White Buffalo
  • 6:30 p.m.: Cody Canada and the Departed
  • 8 p.m.: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

Getting there

Scottsdale Civic Center is located along Drinkwater Boulevard just south of Indian School Road. There are two direct routes to get there:
  • Take the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to Scottsdale Road/Rural Road (Exit 7) and then head north until you reach Drinkwater Boulevard and go north.
  • Take the Loop 101/Pima Freeway to Indian School Road (Exit 47) before going west to Drinkwater Boulevard and heading south.

Is public transit available?

Yes. Valley Metro’s No. 41 (Indian School Road) and 72 (Scottsdale Road/Rural Road) bus lines offer stops within walking distance of Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Scottsdale's trolley system also operates in the area and the 68CM (68th Street/Camelback Road) or MLHD (Miller Road/Hayden Road) routes can get you a short distance from the festival.

Parking

Free parking is available within walking distance of the Scottsdale Civic Center, including multiple street spaces, lots and structures. A map of all the parking options in the area is available here.
The legendary Roger Clyne.
Mr. P-body

Is re-entry allowed?

Re-entry will be allowed up until 6 p.m.

Bag policy

Small clutch bags that are made from clear plastic, clear vinyl and PVC will be allowed at Desert Sol Jam.

What to eat and drink

A variety of local food and drink vendors will have food and drinks (including alcohol) available for purchase during the festival. You can also bring in sealed bottles of water.

Is there a Desert Sol Jam after-party?

Yes. The Desert Sol Jam after-party will happen at 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Backdoor Lounge, 7330 E. Main St. in Scottsdale. The Mark Zubia Band will perform. Admission to the 21-and-over event is free.

What items are allowed at Desert Sol Jam?

The following items are permitted:
  • Blankets
  • Sealed water bottles
  • Sunglasses and other sun protection
  • Glow toys

What items are not allowed?

Here’s a list of what you can’t bring into the festival:
  • Firearms or weapons of any kind
  • Fireworks or explosives
  • Firetoys
  • Pets (except for authorized service animals)
  • Outside food or drinks
  • Chairs, shade tents and other view-obstructing items
