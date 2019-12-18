Dive In: A Field Guide to Neighborhood Dives and Bars in Metro Phoenix

It’s hard to nail down a definition for the term “dive bar.” Outlaw country singer David Allen Coe used the phrase “Where bikers stare at cowboys who are laughing at the hippies,” in 1976, and that may still apply today.

A few common denominators apply. Dives have full-service bars, usually close at 2 a.m., and are often so dark, it’s tough to tell the time of day. If there’s no bike rack, it doesn’t mean you can’t bring your rig inside or lock it somewhere. Other telltale signs include pressboard walls, bathroom graffiti, and maybe a bucket of sand serving as an ashtray/doorstop somewhere on the premises. But above all, almost every dive is considered a neighborhood bar — a place where the bartender knows your name, and, more importantly, your drink.

With that, here is a breakdown of dive bars in neighborhoods and cities across the Valley where you can find chatty regulars, sing-alongs, and cheap drinks.

Arcadia Outskirts

Wanderin

4140 East McDowell Road

602-275-1062

Opens at: 6 a.m. daily

Accepts Credit Cards ($10 minimum)

Bike Rack: No

Opened in 1972, Wanderin offers pool tables, dart machines, card tables, an internet jukebox, karaoke, and an L-shaped bar for just sitting and drinking. Food ranges from the vending machine at the entrance to pizza, pickles, and popcorn. Best thing about this place: The patron murals on the west-facing side of Wanderin are clearly from another, beautiful era.

Gypsy’s Roadhouse

5122 East McDowell Road

602-286-9251

Opens at: 10 a.m. daily

Accepts Credit Cards

Bike Rack: Yes

Formerly The Lark, Baja Red’s Cantina, and Daisy Duke’s (and back-dropped by Papago Park), this biker-themed bar was once packed with Motorola employees, and referred to as the “Building L” of the complex that once existed across the street during the Lark days. Now, Gypsy’s Roadhouse has a full menu, darts, karaoke, live music, and free pool on Monday and Tuesday. Best thing about this place: Retirees call their section of the bar “Heaven’s Waiting Room.” Wisconsin native and 30-year regular Rich Pollack will let you know, “I only drink alone or when I’m with somebody.”

Break Room Bar & Grill

4729 East McDowell Road

602-267-1010

Opens at: 10 a.m. daily

Accepts Credit Cards

Bike Rack: No

One of the oldest buildings in the area, Break Room Bar & Grill is a stand-alone bar that used to be The First Quarter and Johnny’s East Side. The Break Room used to just be the bar area, according to Linette, a bartender and former patron for over 15 years, and was expanded to include the four-pool table area. Other activities include dart tournaments, karaoke, poker, and live comedy — and you can reserve the place for parties. Best thing about this place: The full menu includes Bank Shot Appetizers, Run the Table Wings, Scratch Handmade Burgers, Bullseye Sandwiches, Hat-Trick Pizza, and Hot Seat Favorites.

Avondale

Aguila’s Hideaway

1235 North Dysart Road, Avondale

623-932-9394

Opens at: 11 a.m. daily

Accepts Credit Cards

Bike Rack: No

You really need to know how to get to Aguila’s Hideaway to have any hope of finding it. (Hint: It’s nestled behind Dysart Liquor.) Once Wendy Jack’s Hideaway, and just Hideaway, this historic establishment was built as a bomb shelter, and opened in 1962 as an underground bar in the dry city of Avondale, according to owner Javier Aguila. An above-ground bar and kitchen were built in 2006, and both levels offer plenty of seating, TVs, and of course, inexpensive drinks. The newly renovated underground part goes nightclub Thursday through Saturday, while the surface level offers pool, darts, karaoke, and arcade games. Best thing about this place: During the dry days, Avondale law said no alcohol could be sold on the premises, but Hideaway won because it was selling alcohol below the premises.

Roman’s County Line

10540 West Indian School Road #8

623-877-8191

Opens at: 11 a.m. daily

Cash Only

Bike Rack: No

Though technically in Phoenix, Roman’s County Line has had the surrounding Avondale and Villa De Paz neighborhoods two-stepping since it opened in 1991. The second installment of Alabama-born owner Roman after Roman’s Oasis opened in 1988, Roman’s County Line features live music, lots of dancing and lessons, plenty of seating, Texas Hold ’Em, shuffleboard, darts, and off-track betting. Best thing about this place: There is so much country decor you’re amazed the walls are still standing.

EXPAND Bikini Lounge's piña colada, made with Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut. Lauren Cusimano

Coronado

Rips Bar

3045 North 16th Street

602-266-0015

Opens at: 6 a.m. daily

Accepts Credit Cards ($5 minimum)

Bike Rack: Yes

Previously the Pick Lick House, Dodge City Saloon, Dutch Inn, Bourbon Street Blues, Poca Poca, and a sandwich shop, Rips Bar has been under that name for over 15 years. Rips offers pool, arcade games, pinball, darts, '80s nights, and live music from local and touring rockabilly, punk, metal, etc., bands. Best thing about this place: These are the former drinking grounds of Waylon Jennings and Charlie Pride, and there are photos of them with former bar owners.

Royale Lounge

2428 North 16th Street

602-253-2217

Opens at: 10 a.m. daily

Cash Only

Bike Rack: No

The Royale Lounge has been serving drinks to the Coronado neighborhood for more than 60 years — though not always under that name. The Royale is a smallish room with a pool table, claw machine, internet jukebox, TVs behind the bar surrounded by string lights, card tables, darts, and pinball. Snacks range from egg rolls, pizza, and chicken nuggets to popcorn. Best thing about this place: that classic, brilliantly red neon “Cocktails” sign seen off 16th Street.

Gilbert Heritage District