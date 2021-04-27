 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| EDM |

The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in April 2021

Chris Coplan | April 27, 2021 | 7:00am
Phoenix-based DJ/producer Kareem Ali continues to dole out great new house music.EXPAND
Phoenix-based DJ/producer Kareem Ali continues to dole out great new house music.
Kareem Ali
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
Choosing the best local music every month isn't always a picnic. Sometimes, there's not enough new stuff, and you're forced to dig around a bit. Other times, as was the case this month, a bounty of new music means making some genuinely hard cuts. Luckily, the end result is usually the same: a collection of great music exemplifying the Valley's diverse music scene. Here are our picks for the best songs of the month.

Ring Finger No Pinky, 'Blueberry Hill Gymnopédie'

Ring Finger No Pinky made a big, angsty mark with 2020’s Chlorine Bomb EP — not bad for a bunch of recent high school grads. This month, they return with a brand-new single, "Blueberry Hill Gymnopédie." Here, RFNP have stripped out of some their harder edge and sonic dissonance, resulting in a slightly more "breezy" garage rock anthem that still manages to bring the aural heft and intensity. Is this a great example of the band's desire to continually evolve and innovate? Sure is, but it's also just a great jam for summertime hijinks.

ROAR, 'Opposite of Flowers'

Yes, technically, the latest from long-time Phoenix outfit ROAR was released on March 30. However, given the sheer quality of Diamond Destroyer of Death, it’s only fair to bend the rules a tad. There's a lot going on within this 10-track LP: Not only is it reportedly a concept album — best for you to crack that narrative nut — but there's "songs hidden in songs." Luckily, you can ignore all that and enjoy some truly great indie pop, especially the standout track "Opposite of Flowers." Balancing the sweet and morose, the jangly and the overly dramatic, it's a profound statement by an outfit that can push boundaries in the most endearing ways possible.

Stylez B, 330Meech, and DaDadoh, 'Get Rich From It (Remix)'

DaDadoh's career in the Valley has always been marked by frequent collaborations. For his latest such endeavor, the singer/rapper makes it a family affair by joining with his cousins Stylez B and 330Meech (both based out of Virginia) for a remix to the pair's "Get Rich From It." DaDadoh's ceaseless mic skills are clear from moment one of his 12 bars, as he reflects the flow and spirit of his fellow MCs while maintaining the wordplay and pure energy that make him a Valley favorite. It's a great piece of pure hip-hop and a much-needed reminder that family bonding can still be a good thing (mostly).

Kareem Ali, 'They Can't Stop Us'

House music wunderkind Kareem Ali told Phoenix New Times back in March that 2021 was going to be a "slow" year for new releases. (For context, the New York transplant and former jazz student had 30-something releases across 2020.) Thus far into 2021, he's released a dozen or so songs, all via EPs or as standalone singles, the most recent of which is "They Can't Stop Us." Building the song's core around that anthemic tagline and overall motif, Ali has forged an earnest and uplifting ditty that would nonetheless fill a dance floor in a moment's notice. Forget any concept of "busy" or not; any new dispatch from Ali is worthy of regular rotation.

AJJ, 'Motor Away' b/w 'I Wanna Be Your Dog 2'

The last few months have been noticeably busy for AJJ. In December, the beloved folk-punk outfit dropped the excellent "Horsehair Vase" single. Then, in March, they unveiled a new live LP recorded in Glasgow, Scotland. In April, they added to the pile of new music with a two-song EP. "Motor Away" is a lauded single from Guided By Voices, and sees AJJ transform this power-pop jam into a blown-out homage. Meanwhile, "I Wanna Be Your Dog 2" is a favorite of the band's COVID livestreams, a hazy, slightly sentimental power ballad that actually feels closer to GVB than their cover. Whatever else comes this year, hopefully we can expect even more AJJ.

Related Stories

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Chris Coplan has been a professional writer since the 2010s, having started his professional career at Consequence of Sound. Since then, he's also been published with TIME, Complex, and other outlets. He lives in Central Phoenix with his fiancee, a dumb but lovable dog, and two bossy cats.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.