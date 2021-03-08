Five Must-See Concerts in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

We're constantly impressed by the talent in the metro Phoenix music scene. Our local artists routinely give audiences a diverse lineup of shows to choose from, and this week is no different: Jazz, world music, and American classics are yours for the listening.

The Jan Sandwich Quartet Wednesday, March 10

Tempe Center for the Arts

Tempe Center for the Arts

Tempe Center for the Arts' weekly SHFT series, online concerts by local musicians, is one of the things getting us through the pandemic. This week, jazz cats The Jan Sandwich Quartet will take the virtual stage. Sandwich is a seasoned stage and screen performer, and she'll be joined by Richard Palalay on piano, Felix Sainz on bass. and Charles Bulla on drums. The free virtual show runs from 6 to 7 p.m. on TCA's Facebook page.

Ring of Fire Wednesday, March 10

Phoenix Theatre

Spend some time with the Man in Black when Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash opens at7 p.m. on Wednesday Phoenix Theatre. The revue tells stories of change and growth through dozens of songs from Cash's decades-long career. Ring of Fire plays through April 4 at the theater's outside stage. Cost is $59.

One Night in Memphis Thursday, March 11

Chandler Center for the Arts

And just in case you want more Johnny Cash-related options this week, you can also check out a virtual screening of One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash. The pre-recorded performance re-creates the legendary jam session that took place at Sun Studios on December 4, 1956: Carl Perkins was recording with Jerry Lee Lewis on piano when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash decided to stop by the studio. The result was the so-called "Million Dollar Quartet" recordings. The stars of the show will be available for a live chat during the free event, which starts at 7 p.m.

Tatiana Crespo Thursday, March 11

ASU Kerr Cultural Center

ASU Kerr Cultural Center's virtual performance series, Beams, continues with a set by local artist Tatiana Crespo. She'll play a variety of instruments, including the guitar and the accordion, chat with the audience, and unveil some new songs. The show starts at 7 p.m. on ASU Kerr's Facebook or YouTube pages.

QVLN Friday, March 12

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

If you're looking for a way to enjoy music on the grass this week, don't delay in getting tickets for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' Live & Local: On the Lawn series. This Friday at 7:30 p.m., QVLN (pronounced Q-violin) will take the stage and perform his unique music influenced by American, Mexican, and Brazilian sounds. Tickets are sold in pods: $50 for two people with Adirondack chair seating, or $40 for four people with lawn seating.