FORM Labs At Phoenix Art Museum: Lineup Announced (Updated)

Update January 22, 2019: FORM has announced the performers for their free event at Phoenix Art Museum. Kelsey Lu and serpentwithfeet will play FORM Labs on Thursday, January 31.

A cellist and art school dropout, Kelsey Lu's sole EP, Church, came out in 2016. The record is a mix of slow, stunning instrumentation and Lu's soulful vocals and lyrics that sound like a mix between Olivier Messaien and Aaliyah. Meanwhile, serpentwithfeet, a.k.a. producer and singer Josiah Wise, already has two records under his belt: The blisters EP, also from 2016, and last year's debut album, soil. Both releases draw on Wise's classical vocal training and songwriting influenced by gospel, queer culture, and the occult.

Both have toured recently with some heavy hitters in the underground. Lu has been a guest at several performances of Oneohtrix Point Never's "MYRIAD" show, while serpentwithfeet hit the road in 2017 with Grizzly Bear.

Local favorites Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra will also play a set at FORM Labs, and artwork from the Fortoul Brothers, Jorge Ignacio Torres, and Mau Patarroyo will also be on display.

Original Post: The folks behind FORM are gearing up for the 2019 edition of their festival in Arcosanti, and they're starting here in Phoenix.

The festival organizers have announced the latest session of FORM Labs will happen on Thursday, January 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Phoenix Art Museum. Described as an "immersive evening of art, music, conversation, and more," the event will also offer an exclusive preview of the festival in Arcosanti and, according to FORM co-founder Zach Tetreault, a "big announcement." Details on the lineup are TBA, but the Fortoul Brothers are involved, and previous Labs have included performances from James Blake, Skrillex, and Blood Orange, so you may not want to miss it.

Best of all? The event is totally free with RSVP at labsphx.experienceform.com.

Announced back in November, the 2019 edition of FORM Arcosanti will take from Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12, at the desert community 70 miles north of Phoenix. Early bird passes have sold out, so tickets are currently running $364 per person, with layaway plans and "Patron" packages also available. The festival's 2018 performers included Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Blood Orange, and Flying Lotus.

FORM Labs Phoenix. Thursday, January 31, at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue; 602-257-1880; phxart.org. Admission is free with RSVP (first come, first served) at labsphx.experienceform.com.