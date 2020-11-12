Four Concerts to See This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

It's almost the weekend again. Why not take in a concert? Your options include drive-in shows by '90s acts, jazz performances, and more.

EXPAND Like 'em or hate 'em, 311 have definitely made their mark on the music world. Marcello Ambriz

311

Friday, November 13

Arizona State Fairground

1826 West McDowell Road

Last year, the reggae-rock-funk act and '90s radio staples dropped their most recent album, Voyager, which earned decent reviews, generated three singles, and hit No. 18 on the Billboard 200. Expect to hear songs from the album along with hit tracks from 311’s vast discography during their Phoenix show, which gets going at 8:30 p.m. with no opening acts. Admission starts at $99 to $109 per car for the farthest sections and goes up to $199 to $249 per car for the closest. Vehicles over 6 feet in height will only be allowed in the back rows. Find tickets here.

Life Filled With (Stevie) Wonder

Friday, November 13

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale.

Musicians Sandra Bassett, Steven Powell, Beth Lederman, Jon Murray, and Alonzo Powell will perform a show that pays heartfelt tribute to the music of one of the world’s most beloved songwriters and performers, Stevie Wonder, who turned 70 earlier this year. There are two ways to enjoy the concert, which starts at 8 p.m.: at home (tickets are $20), or in person (tickets are $24 to $28). Get details here.

EXPAND Hear Sublime With Rome from your car. ANM

Sublime with Rome

Saturday, November 14

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 West McDowell Road

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Fast fact: Rome Ramirez has served as vocalist for this project for 11 years now, several years longer than the late Brad Nowell fronted the original Sublime in the late '80s and early '90s. It’s not his only claim to fame, as no less a source than Rolling Stone has credited Ramirez with reviving interest in the band. And, depending on who you ask, the vocalist does a fairly decent job behind the mic when SWR performs multiple Sublime hits in concert. Judge for yourself during their show at the fairgrounds, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $99 to $249. Get all the information here.

The Nash Under The Stars: Ioannis Goudelis & Friends

Sunday, November 15

Arizona Jewish Historical Society

122 East Culver Street

Ioannis Goudelis, Mike Ozuna, Ted Sistrunk, and Scott Sadlon will perform American standards during an outdoor concert. Composer and pianist Goudelis has performed, recorded, opened for, or toured with artists such as Stevie Wonder and Dierks Bentley. There are two shows: 3:30 p.m. (tickets are $39 to $45) and 6 p.m. ($35 to $42). Either concert can be livestreamed from home for $20. See the website for more information.