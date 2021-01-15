Four Live and Virtual Concerts to Check Out This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

In the mood for some music? There are several options this weekend, from a high-energy cover band to a special streaming series from our own Jimmy Eat World.

'Phoenix Sessions'

Hometown favorites Jimmy Eat World will debut the first of three live performances, collectively titled the "Phoenix Sessions," starting with a performance of their 2019 album, Surviving, on Friday, January 15. Tickets are $17.50, or you can choose from packages that include items such as masks, a T-shirt, a poster, and a virtual meet-and-greet. Packages for the full series start at $44.99. Part of the proceeds go to the National Independent Venues Association. The show starts at 3 p.m., and can be watched for 72 hours after purchase. See our full guide here.

The Instant Classics

High-energy cover band The Instant Classics will take the stage at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen in downtown Phoenix at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, January 16. The band play hits of yesteryear and today.

Socially Distant Porch Concert

Local singer-songwriter Obadiah Parker (he of the viral "Hey Ya" cover), will perform on the porch at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at 528Live. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair to sit on, along with their own beverages and snacks for a socially distant outdoor show.



Celebrate Local Music



Enjoy some family time beyond the couch with a Celebrate Local event coming to the Musical Instrument Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, and Sunday, January 17. The lineup includes Americana music by Run Boy Run band members and Latin jazz by Carmela y Más, along with dance, music, and storytelling representing the Apache, Arikara, and Hidatsa Nations. It’s included with general admission, which is $20.