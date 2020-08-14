 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
We're off to Never Never Land.
We're off to Never Never Land.
Encore Drive-In Nights

Tickets Go on Sale Today for the Virtual Drive-In Metallica Concert

Jennifer Goldberg | August 14, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

If you haven't been to a virtual drive-in concert yet, you'll have another chance later this month when Metallica comes to town — kind of.

The metal legends are the latest to embrace the new trend, and they'll beam themselves to headbangers at four metro Phoenix drive-in venues on Saturday, August 29. The performance will be a full set recorded by the band exclusively for this concert event. A filmed performance by Three Days Grace will proceed the headliners.

You can watch the concert at four metro Phoenix locations:

Related Stories

7 p.m., Digital Drive-In, 1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa

8:15 p.m. The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

7:30 p.m., West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, 5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale

7:30 p.m., WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Each venue will follow appropriate guidelines for social distancing.

General admission is $115 per carload for up to six people, or you can buy a VIP Fast Pass for $215, which includes early entry, priority parking, and a laminate and lanyard for everyone in your vehicle. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, August 14, at noon.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.