Tickets Go on Sale Today for the Virtual Drive-In Metallica Concert

We're off to Never Never Land.

If you haven't been to a virtual drive-in concert yet, you'll have another chance later this month when Metallica comes to town — kind of.

The metal legends are the latest to embrace the new trend, and they'll beam themselves to headbangers at four metro Phoenix drive-in venues on Saturday, August 29. The performance will be a full set recorded by the band exclusively for this concert event. A filmed performance by Three Days Grace will proceed the headliners.

You can watch the concert at four metro Phoenix locations:

7 p.m., Digital Drive-In, 1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa

8:15 p.m. The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

7:30 p.m., West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, 5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale

7:30 p.m., WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Each venue will follow appropriate guidelines for social distancing.

General admission is $115 per carload for up to six people, or you can buy a VIP Fast Pass for $215, which includes early entry, priority parking, and a laminate and lanyard for everyone in your vehicle. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, August 14, at noon.