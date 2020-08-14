Tickets Go on Sale Today for the Virtual Drive-In Metallica Concert

If you haven't been to a virtual drive-in concert yet, you'll have another chance later this month when Metallica comes to town — kind of.
The metal legends are the latest to embrace the new trend, and they'll beam themselves to headbangers at four metro Phoenix drive-in venues on Saturday, August 29. The performance will be a full set recorded by the band exclusively for this concert event. A filmed performance by Three Days Grace will proceed the headliners.
You can watch the concert at four metro Phoenix locations:
7 p.m., Digital Drive-In, 1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa
8:15 p.m. The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek
7:30 p.m., West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, 5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale
7:30 p.m., WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Each venue will follow appropriate guidelines for social distancing.
General admission is $115 per carload for up to six people, or you can buy a VIP Fast Pass for $215, which includes early entry, priority parking, and a laminate and lanyard for everyone in your vehicle. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, August 14, at noon.
