Garbage Ask For Help Finding A Fan Who Went Missing in Phoenix

The rock band Garbage is asking for help finding a fan who went missing in Phoenix last year.

On February 6, 2020, the group posted a request on their social media accounts, seeking information about the whereabouts of a fan named Samantha Duran. Per the post, she was last seen at a movie theater in downtown Phoenix in late October of last year.

A missing person report has been filed, according to the band. If you have any information, please call 602-534-3052 and reference case number 5879.