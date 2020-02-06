Garbage Ask For Help Finding A Fan Who Went Missing in Phoenix

The rock band Garbage is asking for help finding a fan who went missing in Phoenix last year.
On February 6, 2020, the group posted a request on their social media accounts, seeking information about the whereabouts of a fan named Samantha Duran. Per the post, she was last seen at a movie theater in downtown Phoenix in late October of last year.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A missing person report has been filed, according to the band. If you have any information, please call 602-534-3052 and reference case number 5879.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!