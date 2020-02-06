 


  Herban Planet
  •  
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Garbage Ask For Help Finding A Fan Who Went Missing in PhoenixEXPAND
Joseph Cultice

Garbage Ask For Help Finding A Fan Who Went Missing in Phoenix

Jason Keil | February 6, 2020 | 3:59pm
AA

The rock band Garbage is asking for help finding a fan who went missing in Phoenix last year.

On February 6, 2020, the group posted a request on their social media accounts, seeking information about the whereabouts of a fan named Samantha Duran. Per the post, she was last seen at a movie theater in downtown Phoenix in late October of last year.

A missing person report has been filed, according to the band. If you have any information, please call 602-534-3052 and reference case number 5879.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

