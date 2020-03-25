Help Us Build Our Social Distancing Playlist

Hey Phoenix, how are you holding up?

We suspect that you're turning to your favorite music streaming app to help you in this time of social distancing (but still support your local record store because they need you now more than ever).

We wanted to help readers mix things up, so we took a few moments to share the songs that are helping us manage our anxiety in a Spotify playlist we're calling Avoiding the Plague Like the ... uh, Plague.

Our choices run the gamut of genres, from one-hit-wonders of the '80s (though culture editor Jason Keil would take issue with that label for Men Without Hats) to the mythic worlds created by Icelandic band Múm, a choice of Anthony Wallace. Jared Duran went apocalyptic with Elvis Costello's "Waiting for the End of the World" while Niki D'Andrea selected a remix of "Three Little Birds" because "every little thing's gonna be all right."

But enough about us. What music is getting you through the quarantine? Help us build this playlist by sending us the songs that are helping you feel less alone, getting through a run, or making you more productive while you work from home. You can leave them in the comments or email them to phoenixquarantineplaylist@gmail.com. We'll share what you sent us in a few days.

Thanks for participating! Wash your hands and be careful out there.