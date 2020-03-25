 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
A screenshot of our Spotify playlist.EXPAND
A screenshot of our Spotify playlist.
Jason Keil

Help Us Build Our Social Distancing Playlist

Phoenix New Times Music Writers | March 25, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Hey Phoenix, how are you holding up?

We suspect that you're turning to your favorite music streaming app to help you in this time of social distancing (but still support your local record store because they need you now more than ever).

We wanted to help readers mix things up, so we took a few moments to share the songs that are helping us manage our anxiety in a Spotify playlist we're calling Avoiding the Plague Like the ... uh, Plague.

Related Stories

Our choices run the gamut of genres, from one-hit-wonders of the '80s (though culture editor Jason Keil would take issue with that label for Men Without Hats) to the mythic worlds created by Icelandic band Múm, a choice of Anthony Wallace. Jared Duran went apocalyptic with Elvis Costello's "Waiting for the End of the World" while Niki D'Andrea selected a remix of "Three Little Birds" because "every little thing's gonna be all right."

But enough about us. What music is getting you through the quarantine? Help us build this playlist by sending us the songs that are helping you feel less alone, getting through a run, or making you more productive while you work from home. You can leave them in the comments or email them to phoenixquarantineplaylist@gmail.com. We'll share what you sent us in a few days.

Thanks for participating! Wash your hands and be careful out there.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Validation request

User validation required to continue..

Please type the text you see in the image into the text box and submit

[ Refresh the page to generate a new image. ]

Note:


Validation needed due to the detection of invalid input from this client IP address, error code : 421
Number of attempts left : 5

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >