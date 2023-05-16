Navigation
Here's the lineup for the new Luna Del Lago music festival and how to get tickets

May 16, 2023 12:05PM

Arizona jam band Spafford will headline the inaugural Luna Del Lago Festival.
Arizona jam band Spafford will headline the inaugural Luna Del Lago Festival. Paul Citone

The lineup for the inaugural Luna Del Lago Festival was announced today, and the local and national artists on the bill represent an eclectic mix of genres.

The festival, which will be held November 3 through 5 at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, will include performances by Spafford, Monophonics, Ballyhoo!, The Brothers Comatose, Arise Roots, Black Joe Lewis, Emily Wolfe, Sensi Trails with Kyle Rising, Kyle Smith, Vandoliers, GrooveSession, The Higgs, The Black Moods, Banana Gun, Wyves, Bear Ghost, Sydney Sprague, Kush County, The Deadbeat Cousins, Las Calakas, Fayuca, and Las Chollas Peligrosas.

"The first and foremost thing I wanted [for Luna Del Lago] was a diverse lineup and multiple genres on the lineup," says festival organizer Brannon Kleinlein, who owns Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and produced the Apache Lake Music Festival for a decade. "I’m personally not a huge fan of the single-genre festivals, I wanted to make sure I had a little bit of everything."

That means attendees will hear soul sounds from Monophonics, cumbia from Las Calakas, funk from Black Joe Lewis, rock from The Deadbeat Cousins, and reggae from Kush County, to name a few.
click to enlarge
Sid Rhea/Luna Del Lago

Full-festival passes went on sale today. Early bird pricing is $129 plus fees for general admission, or $250 for VIP, which includes a VIP viewing area of both stages, access to shaded areas with seating, access to VIP bars and bathrooms, a commemorative laminate, and a welcome bag with swag. Single-day passes will become available in the fall.

As Kleinlein explained to Phoenix New Times when the festival was announced in January, the festival's location close to town means attendees will have the option to return home each night, or they can stay on-site with several camping options to choose from such as RV spaces, car camping and tent camping.

For updates on the festival, or to become a vendor, sponsor or volunteer, visit the Luna Del Lago website.
