Your guide to K-Play! Fest Phoenix 2024: Tickets, lineup and more

K-pop idols and artists such as boy band BTS are selling out arenas across the globe while girl group Blackpink has headlined Coachella. Meanwhile, the genre’s style and aesthetic has influenced popular musicians (like Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd collaborated and Bad Bunny on the track “K-pop” in 2023).
And then there are events like K-Play! Fest, a touring K-pop festival and convention that originated in 2022 in Southern California and are attended by thousands of people. The two-day event features a mix of K-pop music and dance performances, as well as fandom activities and vendors.
The event — which is touted as being “by fans, for fans” — is coming to the Phoenix Convention Center on August 3 and 4 and will be headlined by K-pop recording artist Beomhan. Here’s a guide to K-Play! Fest Phoenix with everything you’ll want to know about the event.
What is K-pop?
K-pop originated in South Korea and feature catchy pop melodies performed by artists known as idols. Popularized in the ‘90s and 2000s, it encompasses a wide range of subgenres and also frequently incorporates vibrant visuals, intricate and dynamic choreography by performers and stylish aesthetics. With its unique blend of music, fashion, and storytelling, K-pop has gained a massive worldwide following due to such popular groups as BTS, Ateez, SuperM and Blackpink.
What is K-Play! Fest?
K-Play! Fest is a touring K-pop festival that originated in Southern California in 2022. The two-day event celebrated K-pop fandom with live music and dance performances, vendors, photocard trading and other activities.
When and where is K-Play! Phoenix 2024?
K-Play! Phoenix is on Saturday and Sunday at the South Building of the Phoenix Convention Center, 33 S. Third St.
K-Play! Fest Phoenix 2024 tickets
Tickets for K-Play! Fest in Phoenix can only purchased online through etix.com. Admission is $40 per person (plus fees) for a two-day weekend pass, which includes access to Anime Impulse Phoenix. Children aged 3 and under can attend for free with a paid adult ticket (with a limit of one child per adult).
What time is K-Play! Fest Phoenix?
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Is there an age limit?
No. K-Play! Fest Phoenix is an all ages event.
Getting to Phoenix Convention Center
The South Building at the Phoenix Convention Center is located on the northeast corner of Third and Jefferson streets.
- From the east or west Valley: Take Interstate 10 to Exit 145 for Seventh Street and then head south. Turn right on Jefferson Street and left on Third Street.
- From the north Valley: Take either Interstate 17 or State Route 51 to Intetstate 10. Use Exit 145 for Seventh Street and go south. Turn right on Jefferson Street and left on Third Street.
Where to park
A number of parking structures and garages are available near the convention center and around downtown Phoenix. The city has partnered with ACE Parking to create an online portal where fans can check parking prices and reserve spots at 14 downtown locations.
Valley Metro light rail to Arizona Financial Theatre
If you don’t want to drive, Valley Metro Rail is a convenient way of getting to the event. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. An eastbound station is located at Third and Jefferson streets immeadiately south of the convention center while a westbound station is one block north at Third and Washington streets.
K-Play! Fest Phoenix bag policy
According to the K-Play! Fest website, all backpacks, purses and bags are allowed into the event but will be inspected by security upon entry.
Are costumes allowed?
Yes. K-Play! Fest organizers encourage people to dress as their favorite K-pop idols.
What can't you bring to K-Play! Fest Phoenix?
The following items aren’t allowed at the event, according to the K-Play! Fest website:
- Radios or cassette recorders
- Sleeping bags
- Luggage
- Bicycles, skateboards or roller blades
- Coolers
- Outside food or beverages
K-Play! Fest Phoenix main stage schedule Saturday
Here’s a complete rundown of the music and dance performances on Aug. 3 at K-Play! Fest Phoenix:
- 12:20 p.m., Citrus (Illuminate Dance Crew)
- 12:30 p.m., Maverick (K-pop dance performance)
- 12:40 p.m., Pluto (K-pop dance performance)
- 1 p.m., Random Play Dance unveiled
- 2 p.m., Era K-Pop (K-pop dance performance)
- 2:10 p.m., MCK Dance (K-pop dance performance)
- 2:20 p.m., A2Z (K-pop dance performance)
- 2:30 p.m., Stampbook Scavenger Hunt mid-day winner announcement
- 2:45 p.m., Konnect Pop trivia and prize giveaway
- 3:30 p.m., dance workshop feat. K-Pop Dance Collective
- 5 p.m., Beomhan (concert)
- 6:05 p.m., Stampbook Scavenger Hunt grand prize winner announcement
- 6:10 p.m., Random Play Dance feat. new K-pop
K-Play! Fest main stage schedule Saturday
Here’s a look at the music and dance performances on Aug. 4 at K-Play! Fest Phoenix:
- Noon, Balance Game (K-pop dance performance)
- 12:20 p.m., Studio ARA (K-pop dance performance)
- 12:30 p.m., Chroma (K-pop dance performance)
- 12:40 p.m., Fahr3nHEIGHT (K-pop dance performance)
- 1 p.m., RPD Blitz
- 1:45 p.m., Era K-Pop Dancers (K-pop dance performance)
- 1:55 p.m., Beagle Line (K-pop dance performance)
- 2:05 p.m., ElementX (K-pop dance performance)
- 2:15 p.m., Zone A (K-pop dance performance)
- 2:30 p.m., Stampbook Scavenger Hunt mid-day winner announcement
- 2:45 p.m., Random Play Dance Royale
- 3:45 p.m., dance workshop feat. K-Pop Dance Collective
- 5 p.m., DJ Sac Fly (DJ set)
- 6:10 p.m., Stampbook Scavenger Hunt grand prize winner announcement
- 6:15 p.m., Random Play Dance