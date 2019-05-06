Lamb of God Says Two Guitars Were Stolen From Ak-Chin Pavilion Before Show

Lamb of God and Slayer performed on Thursday after Cannibal Corpse and Amon Amarth. Lamb of God's guitarist, Will Adler, said two of the band's guitars were stolen on Thursday morning.

Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler reported on Instagram on Saturday that someone stole two treasured guitars from the group at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix the morning before Thursday's concert.

Posting a photo of his well-worn guitar with the online complaint, Adler put the blame squarely on Ak-Chin Pavilion employees. A woman who answered the phone at the concert venue said she wasn't sure if anyone could comment today on Adler's statement.

"My main beloved Warbird, along with [an] @JayCeerva one of kind hand painted bass; were stolen early Thursday morning from @akchin.pavilion in Phoenix," Adler wrote. "The pieces of shit that did this are suspected to be employed by @akchin.pavilion. local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day. Apparently, they waited around for all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. AGAIN..under the watch of @akchin.pavilion and their security. Karma is a fuckin bitch..."

The theft didn't kill the legendary death metal band's spirit: Lamb of God followed openers Cannibal Corpse and Amon Amarth on stage during Thursday's show, and preceded the venerable Slayer.

A Phoenix police spokesman said a report was taken about the thefts and an investigation is ongoing.

Many of the band's somewhat grammatically challenged fans showed their sympathy in follow-up comments on Instagram: "Only skum bags would do this. Man up and turn them back in. These guy trusted you and now your Fuked up. Hope all ends well and their returned," wrote user "formed0402."

"I broke my leg at this show during Amons set. Man, Thursday was a bad day for everyone!!!" wrote another fan, meowsers666.

We'll update this article if Ak-Chin Pavilion or Phoenix police have any information to share.