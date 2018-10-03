 


One of the stages at last year's M3F.
One of the stages at last year's M3F.
Kelsee Becker

M3F Announces Its 2019 Lineup

Benjamin Leatherman | October 3, 2018 | 10:12am
AA

While you’ve been busy mapping out your fall, other folks have been looking farther ahead on the calendar. The folks behind M3F, for instance, have been planning next year’s edition of the annual music festival, including which artists and acts will be performing.

And now they’ve revealed the lineup.

M3F’s organizers have announced what appears to be the complete lineup for 2019’s edition of the three-day event, which will take place from Friday, March 1, to Sunday, March 3, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

True to form, it's a mix of jam-friendly bands, electronic dance music artists, indie acts, Americana musicians, and a few locals. Electronic acts Odesza and Empire of the Sun headline the lineup, which will also include sets by Chicano Batman, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Jungle, Marian Hill, SunSquabi, Mt. Joy, and Toro y Moi.

Local bands Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and The Noodles will also perform.

Organizers also announced that tickets for M3F, formerly known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, are now on sale via the festival’s website. Three-day general admission is $125 and VIP tickets (which include access to exclusive viewing areas and other perks) are $540. As always, proceeds will be donated to a variety of local nonprofit organizations.

Here’s a complete rundown of everyone who’s currently scheduled to perform at M3F 2019

Allah-Las
Big Something
Big Wild
Cheap Hotels
Chicano Batman
Empire of the Sun
Evan Giia
The Hip Abduction
Jungle
Kauf
Kevin Morby
The Knocks
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Lettuce
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real
Mansionair
Margo Price
Marian Hill
Maribou State

Mt. Joy
NoMBe
The Noodles
Odesza
Opiuo
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Ripe
The Sheepdogs
SunSquabi
Toro y Moi
Treezus
Twiddle
Umphrey's McGee
The Uncommon Good
Wafia
Young & Sick

M3F 2019. Friday, March 1, to Sunday, March 3, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 1134 North Central Avenue; m3ffest.com. Three-day general admission is $125 and VIP tickets are $540.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

