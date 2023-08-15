Madonna's Phoenix concerts: One is canceled and one is rescheduled

More changes to Madonna's tour schedule were announced Tuesday, and Phoenix concerts are affected.
The superstar's show that was scheduled for July 22 and postponed has been rescheduled for March 16, 2024.
However, her second Phoenix date, which was supposed to take place on Jan. 20, 2024, has been canceled.
Tickets for the July 22 show will automatically be honored at the new March 16 date. The show will still take place at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
Fans holding tickets for the Jan. 20 show will be refunded at the point of purchase. The show was canceled in order to allow Madonna to reschedule other postponed concert dates; on that night, she will perform in Montreal instead.
"Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future," promoter Live Nation said in a press release.
All the changes have occurred due to a health emergency the singer suffered in late June, just before the start of her worldwide Celebration Tour.