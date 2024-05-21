 More Justin Timberlake tickets for Phoenix show released | Phoenix New Times
Footprint Center releases more Justin Timberlake tickets for Phoenix concert

The downtown Phoenix venue announced on Monday that more seats are now available.
May 21, 2024
Justin Timberlake will perform at Footprint Center on Tuesday.
Justin Timberlake will perform at Footprint Center on Tuesday. Jim Louvau

Still looking for tickets to Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow Tour, which is coming to Phoenix's Footprint Center on Tuesday?

You're in luck.

Footprint Center announced on their social media accounts Monday morning that it had just released new seats for the show.

A glance at Ticketmaster shows a number of tickets still available at various price points, from $130 for the upper deck to $375 for Official Platinum seats in the lower bowl.

Timberlake kicked off the Forget Tomorrow Tour earlier this month in Seattle.
