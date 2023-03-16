Navigation
Hip-Hop

Musical Duo Black Violin Brings Classical Boom to Mesa

March 16, 2023 10:05AM

In January, Black Violin received a 65th Grammy Awards nomination for Best Americana Performance for “The Message,” a collaboration with The Blind Boys of Alabama.
In January, Black Violin received a 65th Grammy Awards nomination for Best Americana Performance for "The Message," a collaboration with The Blind Boys of Alabama.
"Classical boom" is a music genre where artists fuse classical and hip-hop. And if you've never experienced the musical meld — now's your chance.

On Sunday, March 19, Black Violin, one of the originators of classical boom, will fiddle and bow to deep bass, quick rap lyrics, R&B, funk, and rock-infused harmonies at the Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center in downtown Mesa.

Black Violin is composed of the classically trained duo Wil B. (Wilner Baptiste) on the viola and Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester) on the violin. Drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS on the turntables provide backup.

"We studied classical music as youths," Marcus said in a recent interview with KTLA 5. "And we also kind of grew up in the hip-hop culture. So when you have both of those together .... we were just fortunate that we grew up in a space that allowed us to be creative."

"The first time I listened to their music, it was a whole new experience," says Kirbi Doty, a local Black Violin fan. "The first thing they said is, 'This is not a concert, it's a party,' and their energy and music combined to create a party where everyone was dancing the whole time."

The canyon-inspired interior of the Ikeda Theatre, one of four theaters in the largest arts center in the state, has ample space for families and concertgoers to boogie and cut a rug. The proscenium theater seats up to 1,588 attendees on three different levels. Then there's the elaborate lighting setup within the band's set that brings a club-like vibe to tie the party together.

The venue adds that the duo's performance is "to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers."

Doty further explained the last Black Violin concert she attended: "They spoke directly to the children. They had a lot of positive messages the whole time, but they stopped everything and addressed the kids in the audience with a message of 'Be yourself and do what you love and never give up.'"

"That's something we definitely focus on," Marcus continued on the KTLA 5 segment. "We want to play for 100,000 kids per year ... and sometime we'll bring them on stage."

And while the group plays most of their original cuts from their Black Violin, Classically Trained, Stereotypes, Take the Stairs, and Give Thanks albums — some of their set is based on covers of popular songs. Then, there's a "jam session," Doty continued. "When they play a completely unique (and impromptu) song. They encouraged everyone to get their phones out (and sing and clap along) because they play one jam session at each show, and it's amazing. "

In January, the duo received a 65th Grammy Awards nomination for “Best Americana Performance” for “The Message,” a track they collabed with The Blind Boys of Alabama.

Black Violin. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.  Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, Mesa. Tickets are $42-$68. Call 480-644-6500 or visit mesaartscenter.com.

