Ozzy Osbourne's Final Tour Is Coming to Phoenix With Megadeth in Tow

In case you hadn't heard the screams of vicious rage and sorrow upon the announcement, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring. Indeed, age is a cruel mistress, and no amount of bat's blood or eye of newt can save the Ozzmeister from the clutches of fate.
Of course, rather than go quietly into that good night, the former Black Sabbath frontman has chosen to rage, rage against the dying of the light. He's just announced more dates on his "NO MORE TOURS 2" jaunt, and one of them – Thursday, July 25, 2019 – is right here in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion.
There's more: In addition to bringing an accomplished backing band featuring Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos, and Adam Wakeman, he's also got a killer opening act: thrash legends Megadeth. Enough said.
Check out all of Ozzy's upcoming North American tour dates below, and board the Crazy Train one last time when tickets go on sale on November 9.
Ozzy Osbourne: NO MORE TOURS 2
May 29 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
May 31 – Sunrise FL – BB&T Center
June 2 – Tampa FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 4 – Charlotte NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June 6 – Cincinnati OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 8 – Hershey PA – Hersheypark Stadium
June 11 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
June 13 – Pittsburgh PA – KeyBank Pavilion
June 15 – Bangor ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
June 18 – Montreal QC – Bell Centre
June 20 – Hamilton ON – FirstOntario Centre
June 22 – Uncasville CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 26 – St. Louis MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 – Kansas City MO – Sprint Center
June 30 – Des Moines IA – Wells Fargo Arena
July 4 – Milwaukee WI – Summerfest
July 6 – St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 9 – Edmonton AB – Rogers Place
July 11 – Vancouver BC – Rogers Arena
July 13 – Tacoma WA – Tacoma Dome
July 16 – Portland OR – Moda Center
July 18 – Sacramento CA – Golden 1 Center
July 20 – Las Vegas NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 23 – San Diego CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 – Phoenix AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 27 – Mountain View CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 29 – Los Angeles CA – Hollywood Bowl
Ozzy Osbourne: NO MORE TOURS 2. With Megadeth. Thursday, July 25, at Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd Avenue; ak-chinpavilion.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 9, via Live Nation.
