Ozzy Osbourne's Final Tour Is Coming to Phoenix With Megadeth in Tow

In case you hadn't heard the screams of vicious rage and sorrow upon the announcement, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring. Indeed, age is a cruel mistress, and no amount of bat's blood or eye of newt can save the Ozzmeister from the clutches of fate.

Of course, rather than go quietly into that good night, the former Black Sabbath frontman has chosen to rage, rage against the dying of the light. He's just announced more dates on his "NO MORE TOURS 2" jaunt, and one of them – Thursday, July 25, 2019 – is right here in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion.