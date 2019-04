Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Tour Dates, Including Phoenix

Ozzy Osbourne fans have to wait a little longer to board the crazy train for his final solo tour . The 70-year-old metal superstar announced that he is delaying all of his concert dates for 2019 to next year, including his performance at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Thursday, July 25, with Megadeth. Megadeth confirmed the cancellation with a retweet from Osbourne's account announcing the cancellation.





According to a press release, the reality television star is recovering “from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.” The incident occurred in his Los Angeles home and reaggravated injuries he sustained from his 2003 ATV accident. The Black Sabbath singer underwent surgery last month and will remain under the care of a doctor to recover (sadly, drinking the blood of a bat cannot cure him).