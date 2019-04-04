Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Tour Dates, Including Phoenix

According to a press release, the reality television star is recovering “from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.” The incident occurred in his Los Angeles home and reaggravated injuries he sustained from his 2003 ATV accident. The Black Sabbath singer underwent surgery last month and will remain under the care of a doctor to recover (sadly, drinking the blood of a bat cannot cure him).

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates," the Grammy winner said in a statement. "Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day … I will fully recover … I will finish my tour … I will be back!”

If you have a ticket to Ozzy's Phoenix show, hold on to it. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date of Thursday, July 23, 2020.

This is the second high-profile postponement of a major concert in Phoenix in the last week. Over the weekend The Rolling Stones pushed back their tour due to Mick Jagger's medical issues. On April 1 it was revealed that Jagger will receive heart valve replacement surgery.