Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago brought funk and nostalgia to Phoenix

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are two bands that have been around for more than 50 years, and yet they sounded as great as ever on Thursday night at Footprint Center.
The Heart & Soul Tour was three and a half hours of classic tunes played to a packed arena. The two bands are alternating who opens and who closes, and in Phoenix, Chicago played tunes like "You're the Inspiration," "If You Leave Me Now" and "Hard Habit to Break" before turning the stage over to Earth, Wind & Fire, who delivered incredible renditions of their most famous songs including "Boogie Wonderland," "Shining Star" and "September."
The two bands shared the stage for a rousing encore that included a cover of The Beatles' "Got to Get You Into My Life" and Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4."
Here's a look back at the show.