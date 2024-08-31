 Photos: Phoenix concert with Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago | Phoenix New Times
Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago brought funk and nostalgia to Phoenix

It was a night of great music by legendary artists.
August 31, 2024
Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Footprint Center on Thursday.
Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Footprint Center on Thursday. Mike Bengoechea
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are two bands that have been around for more than 50 years, and yet they sounded as great as ever on Thursday night at Footprint Center.

The Heart & Soul Tour was three and a half hours of classic tunes played to a packed arena. The two bands are alternating who opens and who closes, and in Phoenix, Chicago played tunes like "You're the Inspiration," "If You Leave Me Now" and "Hard Habit to Break" before turning the stage over to Earth, Wind & Fire, who delivered incredible renditions of their most famous songs including "Boogie Wonderland," "Shining Star" and "September."

The two bands shared the stage for a rousing encore that included a cover of The Beatles' "Got to Get You Into My Life" and Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4."

Here's a look back at the show.
click to enlarge
Chicago perform at Footprint Center on Thursday.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Bassist Verdine White is one of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Chicago have been around since 1967.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Earth, Wind & Fire singer B. David Whitworth.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Chicago opened the evening.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Chicago perform at Footprint Center on Thursday.
Mike Bengoechea
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Jennifer Goldberg
