Playboy Manbaby Is Going On Tour with Okilly Dokilly

Playboy Manbaby, the locally beloved Tempe band Phoenix New Times has described as "spazz-funk weirdos," are going on tour.

The band will join Okilly Dokilly, the Ned Flanders-themed metalcore outfit that also hails from the Valley, on a 24-date tour around the West and Midwest. The tour will start in San Diego on February 1, head up the West Coast (with a surely romantic Valentine's Day engagement in Bend, Oregon) before finally concluding in Austin, Texas, on March 2.