The boys of Playboy Manbaby.
The boys of Playboy Manbaby.
Playboy Manbaby Is Going On Tour with Okilly Dokilly

Douglas Markowitz | October 10, 2018 | 4:34pm
Playboy Manbaby, the locally beloved Tempe band Phoenix New Times has described as "spazz-funk weirdos," are going on tour.

The band will join Okilly Dokilly, the Ned Flanders-themed metalcore outfit that also hails from the Valley, on a 24-date tour around the West and Midwest. The tour will start in San Diego on February 1, head up the West Coast (with a surely romantic Valentine's Day engagement in Bend, Oregon) before finally concluding in Austin, Texas, on March 2.

In 2013, New Times writer Chase Kamp profiled Playboy Manbaby. "Musically, the band combines snidely screamed vocals, distorted garage guitar, and waist-loosening bass with onstage theatrics, making them one of the most cultishly appreciated live acts in the all-ages Valley circuit," he wrote. 

Playboy Manbaby's last album was the LP Don't Let it Be, which was released earlier in 2018. The sextet, which includes singer Robbie Pfeffer, guitarist TJ Friga, bassist Chris Hudson, drummer Chad Dennis, horn player David Cosme, and saxophonist Ricky, celebrated the new album at a release party at Trunk Space in January.

Okilly Dokilly: Reneducation Tour with Playboy Manbaby
February 1 – San Diego CA – Soda Bar
February 2 – Tustin CA – Marty's On Newport
February 5 – West Hollywood CA – Viper Room
February 7 – Riverside CA – Romano's Concert Lounge
February 8 – San Francisco CA – Bottom of the Hill
February 9 – San Jose CA – The Ritz
February 10 – Sacramento CA – Harlow's
February 12 – Chico CA – Lost on Main
February 13 – Reno NV – Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor
February 14 – Bend OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub
February 15 – Portland OR – Dante's
February 16 – Seattle WA – El Corazon
February 18 – Bellingham WA – Wild Buffalo House of Music
February 19 – Boise ID – Neurolux
February 20 – Salt Lake City UT – Urban Lounge
February 21 – Fort Collins CO – Hodi's Half Note
February 22 – Denver CO – Larimer Lounge
February 23 – Colorado Springs CO – Black Sheep
February 25 – Omaha NE – Lookout Lounge
February 26 – Tulsa OK – The Vanguard
February 27 – Oklahoma City OK – 89th Street
February 28 – Dallas TX – Three Links
March 1 – San Antonio TX – Paper Tiger
March 2 – Austin TX – Empire Control Room

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

