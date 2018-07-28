 


Shooter Jennings
Shooter Jennings
Courtesy of Big Hassle

Shooter Jennings Lights Up the Rebel Lounge

Amy Young | July 28, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

If we truly do learn by osmosis, then it was in the cards for Shooter Jennings to be a killer musician. Born Waylon Albright Jennings to country music legends Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings, he was surrounded as a child by fearless crooners like Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. He started his career early on, learning piano at age eight and guitar at 14. In the mid-’90s, he recorded an album with his father called Fenixon, and since then, he’s blasted out a number of releases that exemplify his love of outlaw country.

Aside from his astute musicianship, it’s his raw vocals — deliberate, low-toned, and full of pointed lyrics — that get you in their grip. Whether he’s feeling the heartbreak and letting it out so listeners can share in the devastation, or he’s simply caught in a rage, he drives it home with an unflinching, gravely drawl. Jennings is also not one to shy away from experimentation: he occasionally adds a psychedelic or hard rock twist to his sounds. He’s about to drop his new record, Shooter, on August 10, so if you’re headed to the show, keep your ears open for some new tunes.

Shooter Jennings. With Hellbound Glory. 8 p.m., August 5 at Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road; 602-296-7013; therebellounge.com. Tickets are $20 to $25 via Ticketfly.

 
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.

