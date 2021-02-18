The Sound Sisters Podcast Wants to Plug You Into the Phoenix Music Scene

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Everyone who makes a guest appearance on the Sound Sisters Podcast is asked the burrito question: "If you were a burrito, what would you be?”

Host Angela RoseRed says she likes her co-host Drea Doll's answer best.

“A breakfast burrito,” Doll says, “because you can have it any time of the day.”

Sound Sisters Podcast doesn't focus on burritos, though. The three Mesa-based hosts are longtime members of the local music scene, and the show is devoted to discussing the world of alternative music from a woman's point of view.

The podcast was started in 2018 by Gaby Kaos, bassist and vocalist for local punk band The Venomous Pinks; Doll is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band, and RoseRed is a longtime friend. They wanted to promote the metro Phoenix music community, says Kaos, and support local venues and bands.

“I hit up Angela, who’s a journalist and in photography,” Kaos says. “And then I just told Doll, 'You’re going to be the host.'” (RoseRed writes all the articles about the local music scene on the Sound Sisters website.)

On the podcast (which currently has 36 episodes), the trio laugh frequently while sharing an insider's view into the world of alternative music. They divulge stories of life in the music industry and lessons they’ve learned along the way. Guests have included Brenna Red of The Last Gang, Linh Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, KUPD’s DJ Craven Moorehead, and Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents.

Doll does most of the interviewing, RoseRed says. “But we tap each other in where it’s needed.”

The hosts' playfulness and spontaneity are on display in every episode. The conversation is raw, sometimes serious, with hints of comedy.

“We throw in a ghost question,” Kaos says.

Doll explains: “The concept of our interview somehow developed into asking each person, ‘What do you believe in? Tell us a ghost story. Let’s talk about UFOs." (Certain episodes of Sound Sisters Podcast are dubbed the Grave Sisters Podcast, which includes co-host Miss Kitty of Miss KittyTattoo. These installments dive deeper into paranormal subjects.)

They take on serious topics, too. On February 5, in episode 31, Sound Sisters Podcast addressed sexual abuse in the music world with Kim Austin, production and stage manager at Flagstaff’s Yucca North. Austin discussed her unwanted experience with a “globally known musician” under the pseudonym Dale Nixon.

What the Sound Sisters really want, RoseRed says, (besides entertaining listeners, of course) is to make content in a time where there are no shows. And they have advice for other would-be creators.

“Anybody who wants to start anything, whether it’s a band, a piece of art, or a silly podcast, just do it,” RoseRed says.

“Don’t let no man or woman tell you you can’t do it,” Kaos says.

Have they personally experienced a lot of rejection?

“Oh, yeah,” Kaos says. “People are always against you. You just gotta do your thing, and here we are now.”



Sound Sisters Podcast episodes are available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podbean. You can find news and photos of the local music scene, along with Sound Sisters merch, on the podcast's website.

