The Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Parties and Concerts in Metro Phoenix

Many will be attended by celebrities or feature big-name bands and DJs. Others are geared toward football fans and families. Some boast ticket prices into the thousands of dollars.
What follows is a rundown of every party and concert happening in the Valley during Super Bowl week: day or night, big or small, sports-related or otherwise. Let the games begin.
Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center
Saturday, February 4, to Sunday, February 5; and Thursday, February 9; to Saturday, February 11
Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third StreetYou’ll have two weekends to experience this family-friendly “interactive football theme park” in downtown Phoenix, which will offer autograph sessions with pro footballers, photo opportunities with the Lombardi trophy or 56 different Super Bowl rings, various games, and more. Children ages 6 to 14 can also participate in activities like youth football clinics. Hours vary. Admission starts at $20 and kids 12 and under are free. Visit the website for more details.
Super Bowl Soulful Celebration
Wednesday, February 8
Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, MesaWhile you probably don’t have a prayer of affording tickets to the biggest and glitziest parties, this annual concert (formerly known as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration) might be a more cost-effective way of celebrating the big game. Award-winning artists and musicians will perform inspirational music onstage inside Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $53 to $203.
Tailgate Time Machine
Wednesday, February 8, to Sunday, February 12
The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, ScottsdaleThis block party encompassing neighboring Scottsdale spots The Hot Chick and Boondocks will take place across five straight evenings with DJs and rappers headlining each night. The lineup will include Baby Bash, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug on Thursday, February 9; T-Pain on Friday, February 10; DJ Vice and DJ Fashen on Saturday, February 11; and Smashed and DJ Slippe on Sunday, February 12. Gates open at 7 p.m. Single-day tickets are $99 to $129 and multiple-day passes are $299.
Game On SuperBash
Thursday, February 9
Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive, ScottsdaleNFL legends and Hall of Famers Terrell Davis (Denver Broncos), Jeff Garcia (San Francisco 49ers), and Nick Lowery (Kansas City Chiefs) are set to co-host this affair, which will also be attended by social media influencers, celebrities, and other pro athletes. DJ legend Paul Oakenfold will be in the mix all evening. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and are $70 for general admission and $300 to $9,999 for VIP and table service.
SuperZona Kick-Off Party
Thursday, February 9
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleElectronic dance music DJ, producer, and party czar Steve Aoki will headline this outdoor rager next to Talking Stick Resort’s pool. As is the norm for any Aoki performance, he’ll likely throw sheet cake into the crowd. L.A.-based DJ duo (a.k.a. Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz) Lost Kings will open the 21-and-over show, which starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $49 per person through Ticketmaster.
Nikki and Brie’s Big Game Weekend Experience
Thursday, February 9
Gila River Resorts & Casinos: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass BoulevardWWE Hall of Famers, Valley natives, and twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella will hold a free meet-and-greet for 100 fans at 5:30 p.m. Folks who purchase one of 20 VIP passes available for $1,000 (contact [email protected] for details) will get also a photo-op with the Bellas and a dinner with the sisters at Prime, A Shula's Steak House.
Super Bowl Music Fest
Thursday, February 9, to Saturday, February 11
Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson StreetThree nights of big concerts are scheduled to bring tens of thousands to Footprint Center. The series kicks off on February 9 with the one-two punch of rock bands Paramore and Bleachers, followed by Dave Matthews Band and DJ Pee .Wee (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) on Friday, February 10. Chart-topping pop-rockers Imagine Dragons and country musician Kane Brown will wrap things up on Saturday, February 11. Concerts start at 7 p.m. each night and tickets are available on the secondary market. Check out the Super Bowl Music Fest site for more details.
Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park
Thursday, February 9, to Sunday, February 12
Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver StreetThis multi-day festival will have live music and entertainment, food and drink vendors, immersive experiences, and other family-oriented fun. Local band Jimmy Eat World will perform on Thursday, February 9, and country musician Lee Brice will perform on Friday, February 10. A Super Bowl watch party is planned for Sunday, February 12. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily and admission is free. Complete details are here.
E11EVEN Pop-up
Friday, February 9, to Sunday, February 12
Maya, 7333 East Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleMulti-million dollar Miami nightclub E11EVEN will bring its upscale vibe to Maya for a four-night takeover during Super Bowl weekend. Expect “epic parties” with suitably big-name headliners each night. The lineup will include sets by Tyga on Thursday, February 9; Alesso on Friday, February 10; and Kaskade on Saturday, February 11. A Super Bowl afterparty on Sunday, February 12, will feature a currently unannounced headliner. Doors open at 9 p.m. each night. General admission is $200 per person and VIP and table packages are also available.
FanDuel Party
Friday, February 10
Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado ParkwayHighlights of this 21-and-over outdoor celebration include a performance by The Killers, appearances by VIPs and sports all-stars, and “Superstar Showdowns” between celebrities and NFL legends in various sports-related battles. Naturally, since the event's being put on a sports betting site, you can also wager on who will win the showdowns. Gates are at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. Free tickets are available on the FanDuel website.
Planters Brand Legends Party
Friday, February 10
Gila River Resorts & Casinos: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass BoulevardAn “epic night” of comedy, music, and partying await at Wild Horse Pass when pro football greats Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis host an affair where they’ll stage a comedy roast of NFL alumni. R&B/hip-hop artist Nelly will also perform. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $250 and VIP tickets are $650.
Rolling Stone Live
Friday, February 10
The Clayton House, 3719 North 75th Street, ScottsdaleYou don’t need to be friends with Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner to get into the magazine’s exclusive Super Bowl weekend bash. Tickets are $1,000 to get into the 21-and-over party and include beer, booze, and food. Expect to see celebrities, influencers, athletes, and other VIPs and glitterati. There will also be “performances by some of today's greatest music artists,” though the lineup is still TBD. Doors are at 9 p.m.
Shaq’s Fun House
Friday, February 10
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleParty will NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at his carnival-themed event and "larger-than-life adult wonderland,” which will feature rides, games, and other distractions. Snoop Dogg will headline a lineup of performers that also includes Diplo, Myles O’Neal, and DJ Diesel (a.k.a. Shaq’s DJ alter ego). Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $349.99 for general admission and $1,199 for VIP passes.
Gronk Beach
Saturday, February 11
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleNFL legend, four-time Super Bowl champ, and notorious party monster Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski will host his namesake daytime festival that’s equal parts beach party and rager. Expect all sorts of shenanigans to unfold in Talking Stick’s pool area, like a beach volleyball game and sets by headliners 21 Savage, Diplo, and Lil Jon. (Bijou, DJ Irie, and Sommer Ray are also scheduled to perform.) Entry includes will include a six-hour open bar and complimentary bites, and views of headliners. Gates open at noon. General admission is $299.69 and VIP tickets start at $899.69.
TAO x Maxim Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can
Saturday, February 11
Scottsdale Jet Center, 14988 North 78th Way, ScottsdaleWant to party like a jet-setter? This ultra-posh affair inspired by “1960s mod glamour and sophistication” will involve spending an evening in a retro-styled airport terminal, complete with a check-in desk and ground crew to direct you to tables. EDM superstars Zedd, Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, and DJ unKommon will provide the soundtrack. You’ll have to be a big spender to attend, though. General admission is $575 and includes free food and an open bar; VIP tickets are $2,250 and feature express entry, a shared table in an exclusive lounge, bottle service, and private security; and platinum packages are $20,000 (!!) for 12 people up to $85,000 (!!!) for 20 people and seating at an onstage table. Tickets and details can be found here.
SI The Party
Saturday, February 11
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleChart-topping rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly and DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers will headline this annual nightlife event put on by Sports Illustrated that’s taking place inside a custom-built 100,000-square-foot mega-structure. Multimedia publication and lifestyle brand NYLON will offer an immersive experience (dubbed the “NYLON house”) mixing fashion, art, music, and culture. Attendees will also get complimentary gourmet bites and access to a five-hour open bar. There will also be a “one-of-a-kind VIP table experiences.” The 21-and-over party begins at 9 p.m. General admission is $799 and VIP tickets start at $1,999.
BetMGM West Fest
Saturday, February 11
Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, GlendaleCountry music recording artists Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman will headline this outdoor concert in Westgate’s Westgate’s WaterDance Plaza. Attendees will have access to adjacent bars and restaurants and an open-air beer garden will be set up near the stage. The music starts at 6 p.m. Free parking will be available at Westgate on a first-come basis during the event. General admission is $99 and VIP passes (which include access to exclusive viewing areas and complimentary drink tickets) are $350. Click here for more details.
Victory The Podcast
Saturday, February 11
Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson StreetEntourage creator Doug Ellin and actor Kevin Dillon (a.k.a. Drama) will stage a live taping of their weekly podcast about the hit HBO show at Stand Up Live. Actor Kevin Connolly, who played Eric “E” Murphy on Entourage, will be the special guest. A Q&A session will follow. Tapings are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Regular admission is $50 and VIP tickets (which include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet with the stars) are $140.
Pepsi Big Game Bash
Sunday, February 12
Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt StreetThe only way to get into this locally focused party on Super Bowl Sunday is to register online for a shot at winning four spots on the guest list for yourself and three friends. Everything will be created by locals, ranging from drinks slung by Valley mixologists to art displays by local muralists like Tony Plak and Tato Caraveo. A surprise DJ from Arizona will also be in the mix. The party starts at 3 p.m.