The Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Parties and Concerts in Metro Phoenix

Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center

Saturday, February 4, to Sunday, February 5; and Thursday, February 9; to Saturday, February 11

Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Wednesday, February 8

Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, Mesa

Tailgate Time Machine

Wednesday, February 8, to Sunday, February 12

The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

click to enlarge Electronic dance music icon Paul Oakenfold. Scott Ramsay

Game On SuperBash

Thursday, February 9

Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

SuperZona Kick-Off Party

Thursday, February 9

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Nikki and Brie’s Big Game Weekend Experience

Thursday, February 9

Gila River Resorts & Casinos: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard

click to enlarge Alt-rock radio favorites Imagine Dragons are one of the headliners of the 2023 Super Bowl Music Fest. Eliot Lee Hazel

Super Bowl Music Fest

Thursday, February 9, to Saturday, February 11

Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street

Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park

Thursday, February 9, to Sunday, February 12

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street

E11EVEN Pop-up

Friday, February 9, to Sunday, February 12

Maya, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

click to enlarge The Killers are scheduled to perform at the FanDuel Party in Tempe. Anton Corbijn

FanDuel Party

Friday, February 10

Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway

Planters Brand Legends Party

Friday, February 10

Gila River Resorts & Casinos: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard

Rolling Stone Live

Friday, February 10

The Clayton House, 3719 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

click to enlarge The Doggfather is set to perform at Shaq’s Fun House. Jim Louvau

Shaq’s Fun House

Friday, February 10

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Gronk Beach

Saturday, February 11

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

TAO x Maxim Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can

Saturday, February 11

Scottsdale Jet Center, 14988 North 78th Way, Scottsdale

click to enlarge Machine Gun Kelly will co-headline Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl week party in Scottsdale. Chuffmedia

SI The Party

Saturday, February 11

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

BetMGM West Fest

Saturday, February 11

Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Glendale

Victory The Podcast

Saturday, February 11

Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street

Pepsi Big Game Bash

Sunday, February 12

Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt Street