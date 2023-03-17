Your Ultimate Guide to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale: Tickets, Parking, and Pre-Gaming

The city of Glendale has temporarily been renamed “Swift City, Eras-zona” in honor of the occasion. Both concerts have been sold out for months, though you can buy tickets through resellers. Concert traffic will be backed up for miles to get into parking lots.
If you’d like to experience the hype for yourself and attend one of T-Swizzle’s concerts this weekend, here’s a cheat sheet with info on tickets, parking, security, and everything else you need to know.
What Time Does the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start?
The gates at State Farm Stadium, 1 East Cardinals Drive in Glendale, open at 4:30 p.m. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening set by Gayle, followed by Paramore.
How Can I Get Tickets to the Taylor Swift Concert?
At this point, resellers are the only places with tickets at the moment. StubHub currently has seats ranging from $339 for the upper levels to $2,272 for primo floor seats. VividSeats has tickets ranging from $335 to $5,685.
How Do I Get to State Farm Stadium?
State Farm Stadium is located off of Maryland and 95th avenues. If you’re using surface streets, take Glendale Avenue. If you’re taking the freeway, take Loop 101 and exit at Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue, or Cardinals Way.
What’s the Fastest Route to State Farm Stadium?
It’s all pretty much the same. Freeways like Interstate 10 or Loop 101 are the most direct option but will take longer due to traffic jams and roadwork restrictions. Expect very heavy traffic from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each night and allow for extra time (anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes of travel time).
Where Can I Park at State Farm Stadium for Taylor Swift?
In any of the various lots surrounding the stadium, all of which are accessible off 91st Avenue. It’s $30 per vehicle to park. You can also purchase parking in advance through SeatGeek, which costs between $25 to $100.
Where Can You Pre-Game With Drinks and Food?
Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 North Sunset Boulevard in Glendale, is adjacent to State Farm Stadium and offers dozens of bars and restaurants.
Will Security Screen People Entering the Concert?
Yes. They’ll conduct screening with a metal detector and a search of all bags and other items being carried into the event. Attendees will be asked to return prohibited items to their cars.
What Isn’t Allowed Into the Concert?The following items won’t be allowed into State Farm Stadium:
- Aerosol cans.
- Alcoholic beverages.
- Animals (except for documented service animals).
- Bags that aren’t clear or are larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches
- Banners or signs larger than 3 feet by 2 feet.
- Drinks other than one factory-sealed, non-frozen 500ml (16.9 ounce) bottle of plain water. Sport drinks and flavored water are not permitted.
- Beverage containers – glass bottles, cans and vacuum bottles.
- Cameras with professional lenses, tripods/monopods and iPads.
- Chewing tobacco.
- E-cigarettes/vaporizer pens.
- Clothing deemed obscene or indecent in a public setting.
- Coolers of any kind.
- Fireworks.
- Food (except for children younger than 2).
- Footballs and beach balls (inflated or deflated).
- Illegal drugs.
- Lights of any kind, including lights attached to clothing or signs.
- Laptop computers.
- Laser pointers.
- Noise makers of any kind (whistles, horns, bells, etc.).
- Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks and brooms.
- Seat cushions except those that are one piece and have no zippers, pockets or concealable areas.
- Golf carts, skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards.
- Umbrellas larger than 12 inches in length.
- Unmanned aircraft systems (a.k.a. drones)
- Weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, firearms and knives.