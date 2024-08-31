Tempe band The Maine's 8123 Fest returns in January 2025

Tempe band The Maine announced on Wednesday the return of 8123 Fest, a celebration of the band and their fans.
It will be held Jan. 17 and 18, 2025, at Mesa Amphitheatre.
In the announcement, singer John O’Callaghan said, “After what feels like forever, we’re finally getting the squad back together for another weekend of bliss in the desert. 8123 Fest is set for January ’25 in a new location with new lineups and I’m frothing at the thought of it all. So break out your light coats and low SPF, because it’s officially on.”
The Maine will perform on both days, and on night one, they'll play their albums "American Candy" and "The Maine" in full.
“We’ll be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of 'American Candy,' so we’re really excited to play that live. The festival will also mark the end of our self-titled album era for us, so it only made sense to perform that in full as well,” drummer Pat Kirch said in the announcement.
The second day of the festival, Jan. 18, will feature a career-spanning setlist.
The full lineup of artists performing at 8123 Fest 2025 will be announced on Sept. 9.
“8123 Fest is the Comic-Con for The Maine fans. We have so many surprises up our sleeves and news that we can’t wait to share,” Kirch said. “We are psyched to have everyone out in the desert again for another 8123 Fest. This festival really is a celebration of the community we have built and the connection amongst the fans within it.”
The Maine formed in Arizona back in 2007 and have released nine studio albums. 8123 Fest premiered in 2017, celebrating a decade of the band and the evolution of their fanbase, fondly dubbed the 8123 Family. The festival was born as a way to bring together fans from all over, connecting them to the band's roots in Arizona.
Tickets and bundles for the all-ages event will be available soon. Visit the festival website for more information and tickets.