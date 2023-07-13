You can now get an Alice Cooper license plate for your Arizona vehicle

It was back in April 2022 when Phoenix New Times reported that an Alice Cooper license plate was coming to Arizona.
Now, the plate is available on the Arizona Department of Transportation website for automobiles and motorcycles.
The red plate shows the legendary rocker decked out in his signature black eye makeup. It bears the name of Alice Cooper's Solid Rock, the teen centers Cooper opened more than two decades ago to make a difference in the life of Phoenix youth. Cooper's signature fundraiser for the centers, Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding, celebrated its 20th anniversary in December.
The plate, like most other specialty plates, will cost $25, $17 of which goes to support Solid Rock programming.
“We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection to these community organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a press release. “MVD is pleased that we can partner with the various organizations dedicated to helping Arizonans.”
The Alice Cooper plate was one of five new specialty plates released on Thursday. The others are Arizona Realtors® Homes for All, Cancer Support for Families, Diné College Warriors and U.S. Army.
For more information, or to order the plate, visit the ADOT website.