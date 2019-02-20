The Bash Festival Brings Rancid, Beer (Not Rancid Beer) to Phoenix in May

A new punk rock paradise is sprouting up in the desert this spring and bringing more than 100 beers along with it. The Bash, a brand-new music and craft beer touring festival, is coming to Phoenix on Saturday, May 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Headliner band Rancid will share the stage with other punk rock bands including Suicidal Tendencies, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and more.

The Bash will begin with two stops in Arizona in May — May 11 in Phoenix and May 12 in Tucson — and make its way across the country from New Jersey to California in June. Each stop features a mixture of local and national breweries that will offer craft beer tastings in the afternoon. For the Phoenix festival, breweries include The Shop, Hello Basin Brewing, Modern Times, Helton Brewing, and Ska Brewing, who created a special beer called Brewstomper Golden Ale with Rancid that will be available during the event.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale on Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m. local time at thebashfestival.com. General Admission prices begin at $39.50 and VIP tickets begin at $99.50. VIP tickets give access to beer tastings one hour early and to the VIP Lounge that offers a bar, food for purchase, and private restrooms. The festival is a 21-and-over event during the craft beer tastings and will open at 4 p.m. to all ages.

The Bash. With Rancid, Suicidal Tendencies, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and more. Saturday, May 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street; thebashfestival.com. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, at thebashfestival.com.