Steve Hackman Marries the Popular and the Traditional With "Brahms V. Radiohead"

For much of his life, Steve Hackman has been torn between two worlds.He attended school to study classical music, and out of his home base of Los Angeles works as a conductor as well as a composer, arranger and pianist. But he also had another, slightly "forbidden," love."I studied classical music, but then, in private and secret, I was pursuing popular music," he says during a recent call. He didn't have childhood friends who "listened to classical music — I was singing the Beatles with them, trading Phish bootlegs, and listening to N.W.A. on the basketball team. I became obsessed with Radiohead along with my friends."And that love of Radiohead is where Hackman has been able to marry his diverse creative interests and artistry. In March 2013, he created "Brahms V. Radiohead," a so-called "fusion" of Radiohead's songs, mostly from the seminal, and "Symphony No. 1" from famed German composer Johannes Brahms. (There have been other productions, including "Beethoven V. Coldplay.")"The intention of this endeavor is to bring those two together, and to try to provide an access point for popular music lovers who maybe haven't found the right opportunity to attend a symphony orchestra concert," Hackman says. "I'm representing what my journey is and hopefully finding more people like that."Because, as someone who has occupied both of these "worlds," Hackman believes there's still a disconnect between popular music and classical music fans."I do think it's a chasm ... and I think the disconnect is even more dramatic than people realize," he says, adding that popular music fans "were maybe put off by the experience or overwhelmed by [classical] music." Meanwhile, Hackman recognizes that most classical musicians didn't have the time or energy to "fall in love with Radiohead."The original idea for the project emerged when Hackman was working for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to design new programming to appeal to a "younger audience.""At first, I would just sort of juxtapose a short classical work with, let's say, a Coldplay arrangement or a John Mayer arrangement," Hackman says. "So what I was finding was both the orchestra would play a movement of Beethoven, but then they would switch off once we played the pop part. They would become disengaged, and then the audience would pick up on that disengagement."Luckily, Hackman had a stroke of genius early on in the series."What if we never switch off a Beethoven?" he says. "What if I can find a way to fuse and synthesize Beethoven and some Coldplay, and the orchestra feels the entire time that they're playing a Beethoven symphony? The audience then gets the energy from the orchestra the entire time, but then they're also getting this familiar thing but in a reimagined way."Hackman gravitated toward Radiohead because he said they could "hold their weight" against any classical music heavyweight. But why marry the two worlds of Radiohead and Brahms in such a specific way?"Radiohead is, they're kind of futurists; they were so ahead of trends," he says. "The innovation and breakthrough nature ofand then, and so a composer like [Igor] Stravinsky or somebody that was ultra modern might be a more apt choice."He adds, "Brahms was really traditional, and he was always looking behind him. So that in that way, it seems an odd pairing, but it actually makes it even more compelling to me. Because what I keyed in on was the tension of the music and the anxiety. ["Symphony No. 1"] is wrapped up so tight, structurally and musically, because of what was going on in [Brahms'] life. Andhad that foreboding sense of where society was going and Radiohead expressing their concerns. So in that way, that tension is what really kind of marries the two together in an interesting way."The results have been impressive, as Hackman has performed "Brahms V. Radiohead" across the country for the last decade, and will do it again with the Phoenix Symphony on Saturday, March 5, at ASU Gammage auditorium. But while he's gotten praise from lifelong fans who have undergone "transformative experiences," Hackman almost prefers the insights garnered over the years from critics.