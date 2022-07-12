The Most Anticipated Local and National Albums of 2022 (Part Two)



Weston Smith, Tales Of (August 2022)

Pixies, Doggerel (September 30)

You can basically split the Pixies' career into two halves. First, there's everything they did from 1986 to 1993, which includes their most iconic songs/albums. But since the band reunited circa 2004, you could make a strong argument for this latter half also being great, if not entirely legendary. They've released a handful of LPs and toured the world several times over, working to extend their careers in a way that honors their status as fabled indie deities. This second arc continues as Pixies release, which, as Joey Santiago and Black Francis told, sees the band growing from two-minute jams toward "things that are very big and bold and orchestrated." Case in point: "There’s a Moon On," which maintains Pixies' innate punk vibes but feels grander in its scope and intention. Who said change has to be a bad thing?