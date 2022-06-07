Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Tickets for the Phoenix Panic! at the Disco Concert Go on Sale Tomorrow

June 7, 2022 11:20AM

Brendon Urie croons into the mic at Panic! at the Disco's 2018 show at Glendale's Gila River Arena.
Brendon Urie croons into the mic at Panic! at the Disco's 2018 show at Glendale's Gila River Arena. Kelsee Becker


It's a good year to be a Panic! at the Disco fan. As if it wasn't exciting enough that Brendon Urie's project is putting out Viva Las Vengeance, its first album in four years, on August 19, last week, the band announced a 2022 world tour.

Panic! at the Disco will make a stop in Valley on Sunday, October 23, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. It'll be the first time in more than four years local fans will get a chance to hear favorites like "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and "High Hopes" in person. MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will open the show.

Tickets for the North American tour dates open up to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Arizona time. Visit the Ticketmaster website to purchase seats.


Here's the full list of dates for the North American section of the tour:

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.02.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation