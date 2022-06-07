Tickets for the Phoenix Panic! at the Disco Concert Go on Sale Tomorrow

It's a good year to be a Panic! at the Disco fan. As if it wasn't exciting enough that Brendon Urie's project is putting out Viva Las Vengeance, its first album in four years, on August 19, last week, the band announced a 2022 world tour.
Panic! at the Disco will make a stop in Valley on Sunday, October 23, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. It'll be the first time in more than four years local fans will get a chance to hear favorites like "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and "High Hopes" in person. MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will open the show.
Tickets for the North American tour dates open up to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Arizona time. Visit the Ticketmaster website to purchase seats.
Here's the full list of dates for the North American section of the tour:
9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.