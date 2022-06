Tickets for the Phoenix Panic! at the Disco Concert Go on Sale Tomorrow

It's a good year to be a Panic! at the Disco fan. As if it wasn't exciting enough that Brendon Urie's project is putting out, its first album in four years, on August 19, last week, the band announced a 2022 world tour.Panic! at the Disco will make a stop in Valley on Sunday, October 23, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. It'll be the first time in more than four years local fans will get a chance to hear favorites like "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and "High Hopes" in person. MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will open the show.Tickets for the North American tour dates open up to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Arizona time. Visit the Ticketmaster website to purchase seats.Here's the full list of dates for the North American section of the tour:9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center