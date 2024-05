Tickets now on sale for Phoenix stop on Yung Gravy’s biggest tour yet

Multi-platinum artist Yung Gravy will soon embark on his biggest North American headlining tour to date.The Grits & Gravy Tour will play across the continent for months, including a Sept. 26 show at Arizona Financial Theatre. His last performance in the Valley was in March at the Chandler Ostrich Festival.Gravy strutted into the spotlight once more with his latest single and music video, “Clementine” from his upcoming album, "Serving Country." About creating the song Yung Gravy shared, “I was staying at Zac Brown's crib in Georgia and we tried sampling 'Chicken Fried.' Turned out it was too perfect to be messed with, so I used that inspiration and cooked up a new song about my newfound love for Southern women.” Tickets are now on sale for the show and run from $53 to $218.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar May 26, Vancouver, bb's bonanzaJune 7, Queens, N.Y., Governors Ball Music FestivalJuly 3, San Diego, San Diego County FairJuly 5, West Fargo, N.D., Red River Valley FairAug. 1, Klamath Falls, Ore., Klamath County FairgroundsAug. 2, Redmond, Ore., Deschutes County FairAug. 3, West Allis, Wis., Wisconsin State FairAug. 21, Boise, Idaho, Western Idaho FairAug. 23, Moscow, Idaho, Country Summer ShowdownAug. 25, Seattle, WAMU Theater @ Lumen FieldAug. 27, Salem, Ore., Oregon State FairAug. 29, Salt Lake City, The Lot at The ComplexAug. 30, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumAug. 31, Grand Island, Neb., Nebraska State FairSept. 1, Waukee, Iowa, Vibrant Music HallSept. 3, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville PalaceSept. 5, La Crosse, Wis., La Crosse CenterSept. 6, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State ParkSept. 7, Chicago, East End at Navy PierSept. 10, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitSept. 12, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwaySept. 13, Philadelphia, The Fillmore PhiladelphiaSept. 14, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 15, Charleston, S.C., Firefly DistillerySept. 17, Birmingham, Ala., Avondale Brewing CompanySept. 18, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl (two shows)Sept. 20, Atlanta, Coca-Cola RoxySept. 21, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling CenterSept. 23, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterSept. 24, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech PortSept. 27, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube TheaterSept. 28, San Francisco, The MasonicNov. 22, Washington, D.C., The AnthemNov. 29, Minneapolis, The Armory