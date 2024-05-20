Tickets now on sale for Phoenix stop on Yung Gravy’s biggest tour yet

Multi-platinum artist Yung Gravy will soon embark on his biggest North American headlining tour to date.
The Grits & Gravy Tour will play across the continent for months, including a Sept. 26 show at Arizona Financial Theatre. His last performance in the Valley was in March at the Chandler Ostrich Festival.
Gravy strutted into the spotlight once more with his latest single and music video, “Clementine” from his upcoming album, "Serving Country." About creating the song Yung Gravy shared, “I was staying at Zac Brown's crib in Georgia and we tried sampling 'Chicken Fried.' Turned out it was too perfect to be messed with, so I used that inspiration and cooked up a new song about my newfound love for Southern women.”
Tickets are now on sale for the show and run from $53 to $218.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
May 26, Vancouver, bb's bonanza
June 7, Queens, N.Y., Governors Ball Music Festival
July 3, San Diego, San Diego County Fair
July 5, West Fargo, N.D., Red River Valley Fair
Aug. 1, Klamath Falls, Ore., Klamath County Fairgrounds
Aug. 2, Redmond, Ore., Deschutes County Fair
Aug. 3, West Allis, Wis., Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 21, Boise, Idaho, Western Idaho Fair
Aug. 23, Moscow, Idaho, Country Summer Showdown
Aug. 25, Seattle, WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
Aug. 27, Salem, Ore., Oregon State Fair
Aug. 29, Salt Lake City, The Lot at The Complex
Aug. 30, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Aug. 31, Grand Island, Neb., Nebraska State Fair
Sept. 1, Waukee, Iowa, Vibrant Music Hall
Sept. 3, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville Palace
Sept. 5, La Crosse, Wis., La Crosse Center
Sept. 6, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 7, Chicago, East End at Navy Pier
Sept. 10, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 12, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 13, Philadelphia, The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sept. 14, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 15, Charleston, S.C., Firefly Distillery
Sept. 17, Birmingham, Ala., Avondale Brewing Company
Sept. 18, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl (two shows)
Sept. 20, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 21, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling Center
Sept. 23, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 24, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sept. 26, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept. 27, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater
Sept. 28, San Francisco, The Masonic
Nov. 22, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Nov. 29, Minneapolis, The Armory