 Tickets now on sale for Phoenix stop on Yung Gravy’s biggest tour yet | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tickets now on sale for Phoenix stop on Yung Gravy’s biggest tour yet

The Grits & Gravy tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in September. Here's how to get tickets.
May 20, 2024
Yung Gravy will head back to Phoenix this fall.
Yung Gravy will head back to Phoenix this fall. Live Nation

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$375
Share this:
Multi-platinum artist Yung Gravy will soon embark on his biggest North American headlining tour to date.

The Grits & Gravy Tour will play across the continent for months, including a Sept. 26 show at Arizona Financial Theatre. His last performance in the Valley was in March at the Chandler Ostrich Festival.

Gravy strutted into the spotlight once more with his latest single and music video, “Clementine” from his upcoming album, "Serving Country."  About creating the song Yung Gravy shared, “I was staying at Zac Brown's crib in Georgia and we tried sampling 'Chicken Fried.' Turned out it was too perfect to be messed with, so I used that inspiration and cooked up a new song about my newfound love for Southern women.”

Tickets are now on sale for the show and run from $53 to $218.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

May 26, Vancouver, bb's bonanza
June 7, Queens, N.Y., Governors Ball Music Festival
July 3, San Diego, San Diego County Fair
July 5, West Fargo, N.D., Red River Valley Fair
Aug. 1, Klamath Falls, Ore., Klamath County Fairgrounds
Aug. 2, Redmond, Ore., Deschutes County Fair
Aug. 3, West Allis, Wis., Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 21, Boise, Idaho, Western Idaho Fair
Aug. 23, Moscow, Idaho, Country Summer Showdown
Aug. 25, Seattle, WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
Aug. 27, Salem, Ore., Oregon State Fair
Aug. 29, Salt Lake City,  The Lot at The Complex
Aug. 30, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Aug. 31, Grand Island, Neb., Nebraska State Fair
Sept. 1, Waukee, Iowa, Vibrant Music Hall
Sept. 3, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville Palace
Sept. 5, La Crosse, Wis., La Crosse Center
Sept. 6, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 7, Chicago, East End at Navy Pier
Sept. 10, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 12, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 13, Philadelphia, The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sept. 14, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 15, Charleston, S.C., Firefly Distillery
Sept. 17, Birmingham, Ala., Avondale Brewing Company
Sept. 18, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl (two shows)
Sept. 20, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 21, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling Center
Sept. 23, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 24, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sept. 26, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept. 27, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater
Sept. 28, San Francisco, The Masonic
Nov. 22, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Nov. 29, Minneapolis, The Armory
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix concert venue The Rebel Lounge offers 1-day $10 ticket sale

Music News

Phoenix concert venue The Rebel Lounge offers 1-day $10 ticket sale

By Jennifer Goldberg
Beloved Phoenix venue Trunk Space marks closing with 7 days of concerts

Local Music

Beloved Phoenix venue Trunk Space marks closing with 7 days of concerts

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix New Times to host members-only event with local rockers Chrome Rhino

Membership

Phoenix New Times to host members-only event with local rockers Chrome Rhino

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott: Tickets, schedule and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott: Tickets, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation