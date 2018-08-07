Weezer and the Pixies Join Forces

In the beginning, there was a brawl between the words “Angst” and “Awkward.” They were distant neighbors in the “A” section of the dictionary and never liked each other, so they decided to fight. Not to the death, mind you, but the brawl was close and ugly. There was some cursing, then shoving, then biting, then punches were thrown, and, in the end, there was a strong grudge that lasted until the late 1980s when a band came along that united the two wayward words. That band was the Pixies, and they were filled with angst and were also very awkward. And because of that, angst flowed through their riffage, giving their singer, Black Francis (a.k.a. Frank Black), a twisted palette to work from in order to share his sordid stories of debased, messy relationships. A few years later, “Angst” and “Awkward” gave birth to another band: Weezer. They were also full of angst and awkwardness and people gravitated to them quickly. Sweaters were worn and sometimes even had power-pop songs written about them. Chunky glasses, too, were a thing, as were homies dissing your girl. And now both of these angsty, awkward bands are joining forces. Say it ain’t so.

Weezer / Pixies. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 12 at Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd Avenue; ak-chinpavilion.com. Tickets cost $25-$97.50 via LiveNation.