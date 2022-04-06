Your Guide to Arizona Bike Week 2022’s Concert Series: Tickets, Bands, and More

A word to the wise: A massive amount of bikers will be invading north Scottsdale in the coming days and nights. And, no, we’re not referring to all the Harley lovers and chopper riders who congregate at spots like the Dirty Dogg Saloon.
Thousands of bikers will be revving up their rides and heading up to WestWorld of Scottsdale for this year’s Arizona Bike Week, which runs from Wednesday, April 6, to Sunday, April 10. The event, which attracts upwards of 70,000 people each year, celebrates motorcycles and biker culture and features five days of vendors, attractions, group rides, parties, stunt shows, and other activities.
There's also a great deal of live music at Arizona Bike Week each year, including performances by local rock and country bands, as well as well-known headliners.
This year's Bike Week festivities, for instance, will feature performances by metal/horror icon Rob Zombie, punk legends Social Distortion, and Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd.
What else is happening at the event? Check out the following guide we've put together, which includes detail about Bike Week's various concerts, as well as everything else you need to know.
When and Where Is Arizona Bike Week 2022 Happening?
The five-day event runs from Wednesday, April 6, to Sunday, April 10, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road. Gates will open at noon on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 10 a.m., Friday through Sunday.
How Much Are Tickets?
It depends on what you’d like to see and do at the event. Admission to just the PowerYard
– the outdoor expo area that features a variety of vendors and the bulk of Bike Week’s attractions and activities, including games, stunt shows, concession stands, bars, demos, and bike displays – is $12 in advance and $15 at the event.
Tickets for the headlining concerts each night
, which will take place in the RockYard arena are $50 for Thursday (featuring Social Distortion), $56 for Friday (with Rob Zombie), and $57 for Saturday (featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd). An “all concert pass” covering all three nights is $102 per person. (Admission to the PowerYard is included with each option.)
Are There Age Limits?
Nope. Bike Week is an all-ages event and children 12 and under can get into the PowerYard events for free. Access to concerts in the RockYard, though, will require the purchase of a ticket. Keep in mind, though, the music tends to get loud, so ear protection might be a good idea.
What’s the Weather Going to Be Like?
According to the forecast, it will be typical spring weather for the Valley with sunny skies each day and temperatures in the 90s. Basically, you’ll want to don a short-sleeved shirt and leave your leather jackets at home.
click to enlarge
The scene at Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Courtesy of Arizona Bike Week
What Will the Parking Situation Be Like?
There will be plenty of spaces available at WestWorld, but according to the Bike Week website
, it will be $10 for regular vehicle parking and free for motorcycles.
When and Where Will the Concerts Take Place?
Local bands will perform each afternoon inside the Kickstand, a bar that will be set up inside a tent on the grounds of WestWorld. The main concerts will happen at The RockYard, the event’s outdoor concert area. Opening acts start at 5:30 p.m. each evening, with the headliner following at 9 p.m.
What Bands Are Performing at Arizona Bike Week 2022?
The Arizona Bike Week headlining concert lineup kicks off on Thursday with Social Distortion. Rob Zombie will take the stage on Friday and Lynyrd Skynyrd is scheduled to play on Saturday. Local bands will be featured on Wednesday, Sunday, and other times throughout the five-day run. (See below for a full schedule.)
What Will the Setup Be Like for Concerts?
According to Bike Week organizers, The RockYard will host the headlining concert while bars like the HandleBar will be the site of shows by locals.
Will There Be Food and Drinks?
Yes. Both will be available to purchase from vendors and concession stands throughout the event. Patrons will also be allowed to bring in sealed bottles of water. Organizers say that seating will be available at a number of picnic tables around the perimeter of the RockYard that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where Can I Get Water?
Arizona Bike Week patrons can bring a single unopened bottle of water into the event. Vendors will also have water for sale.
What Vendors Are There?
According to the Bike Week website, there will be more than a couple hundred vendors at Westworld during Bike Week. They'll cover the whole scope of the motorcycle world, from accessories to helmets to sunglasses and different kinds of gear.
click to enlarge
Social Distortion is scheduled to perform on Thursday, April 7, at Arizona Bike Week.
Danny Clinch
Will There Be Regular Vendors?
Yes, according to Facebook posts by organizers, they will have “a ton of vendors” at this year’s Arizona Bike Week. We’re guessing it will include a large variety of motorcycle-related businesses.
What Bands Will Perform at the HandleBar?
The lineup of locals scheduled to perform will include Ripple Affect on Wednesday, April 6; AZZ Top on Thursday, April 7; Organ Grinder on Friday, April 8; Bill Dutcher Trio and Black Horse on Saturday, April 9; and Ozzy Osbourne tribute act I Don't Know on Sunday, April 10.
What Can I Bring?
A government-issued ID, a fully charged cellphone, a bag for your items, and all forms of sun protection (ranging from hats and sunglasses to sunblock). Every vendor will accept credit cards, but bringing some cash wouldn't be a bad idea (since it speeds things up). When it comes to biker gear, items like chain wallets are also allowed. It's also cool if you want to sport your colors, cuts, or other biker regalia.
What Can’t I Bring?
Weapons aren't allowed inside the event. Neither are outside food and drink, drugs or other illegal substances, or anything else potentially dangerous or disruptive.