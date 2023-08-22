Heading to Zach Bryan's Phoenix concert on Aug. 25? Here's what you need to know

As we wrote earlier this month, "Most country music artists worth their weight in guitar picks are envious of Zach Bryan’s rise to fame over the past few years. Hailing from Oklahoma, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist got his big break in 2017 when his home-recorded song 'Heading South' went viral on YouTube, catapulting him into the spotlight. His debut album, 'DeAnn,' was released two years later and earned Bryan even more attention. After signing with Warner Records in 2021, his most recent album, 'American Heartbreak,' topped Billboard’s country and rock charts before going platinum."
Bryan is obviously a hot commodity among the country music-loving population of metro Phoenix; his upcoming show on Friday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale is officially sold out.
If you are one of the lucky fans who were able to secure tickets, here's everything you need to know about the show, including where to park, who the opening acts are and what kind of bag to bring.
When is Zach Bryan coming to the Valley?
The tour is scheduled to stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday, Aug. 25.
Can I still buy tickets?
Tickets are officially sold out, though some may be available online through resellers. Tickets are not available at the venue.
What time should I arrive for the concert?
According to Desert Diamond Arena’s website, parking lots open at 6 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., and the opening acts are Charles Wesley Godwin, J.R. Carroll and Levi Turner.
Where is Desert Diamond Arena, and how do I get there?
Desert Diamond Arena is located at 9400 W. Maryland Ave. in Glendale, which is situated near Maryland and 95th avenues. The most direct route to get there is by taking the Loop 101 freeway, which offers two exits leading to the stadium: Glendale Avenue and Maryland Avenue. There will be heavy traffic for two to three hours before the concert, so be sure to allow yourself extra time to get there in case of delays.
Where can I park?
Parking in any of Desert Diamond Arena's official lots or garages must be prepaid and is selling out fast (as of publication time, only lot G was available). Cost is $30 per vehicle.
Parking also will be available at Westgate Entertainment District for $20 per vehicle on the evening of the concert. More info is available here.