Beyonce, Beck and the best concerts in Phoenix this August

NF

Friday, Aug. 4

Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Friday, Aug. 4

Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.

Young the Giant and Milky Chance

Saturday, Aug. 5

Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.

Big Time Rush

Saturday, Aug. 5

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

Dominic Fike

Sunday, Aug. 6

Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.

click to enlarge Dexter Holland of The Offspring. Melissa Fossum

The Offspring

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

click to enlarge Alexander Beggins (left) and Kelsey Wilson (right) of Wild Child. Brynn Osborn

Wild Child

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave.

Prayers

Thursday, Aug. 10

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.

click to enlarge The members of Dogstar (from left): Rob Mailhouse, Bret Domrose and Keanu Reeves. Brian Bowen Smith

Dogstar

Friday, Aug. 11

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.

click to enlarge Alt-rock legend Beck. Ticketmaster

Beck and Phoenix

Friday, Aug. 11

Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.

click to enlarge Grey Daze will play an intimate show at The Rebel Lounge next month. Grey Daze

Grey Daze

Friday, Aug. 11

The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road

click to enlarge Post Malone dresses like "Paradise City," but his whole demeanor screams "Margaritaville." Melissa Fossum

Post Malone

Aug. 12

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

Kiltro

Aug. 13

Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave.

click to enlarge Phoenix outdoor venue Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Live Nation

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Aug. 14

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

click to enlarge Ben Folds ain't no one-hit wonder. Allan Amato

Ben Folds

Aug. 15

Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa

click to enlarge Culture Club frontman Boy George. Edge Publicity

Boy George and Culture Club

Aug. 18

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

Cigarettes After Sex

Aug. 19

Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.

Mt. Joy Aug. 22

Mullett Arena, 411 S. Packard Dr., Tempe

click to enlarge The Doggfather is due in the Valley this month. Jim Louvau

High School Reunion Tour feat. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Aug. 23

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

click to enlarge The members of My Morning Jacket. Austin Nelson

My Morning Jacket

Aug. 23

Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe

click to enlarge Beyoncé will bring the biggest concert of the summer to Glendale this month. CC-BY-2.0 Flickr user idrewuk

Beyoncé Aug. 24

State Farm Stadium, 1 E. Cardinals Dr.

Zach Bryan

Aug. 25

Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

Ha Ha Tonka

Aug. 26

Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe

click to enlarge Rapper Kevin Gates is scheduled to headline Powerhouse 2023. Jimmy Fontaine

Powerhouse 2023

Aug. 26

Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale

Junior H

Aug. 26

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

Gregory Alan Isakov

Aug. 27

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.

click to enlarge Glenn Danzig brings his namesake band to Mesa Amphitheatre in late August. Scott Gries / Getty Images

Danzig

Aug. 27

Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center St.

50 Cent

Aug. 29

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.

click to enlarge Sun City Girls were one of a kind. YouTube screenshot

Sir Richard Bishop

Aug. 29

Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.

click to enlarge Rivers Cuomo and the rest of Weezer are headed to the Valley at the end of August. Angela Rose Photography

Weezer

Aug. 30

Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.

August’s concert calendar is absolutely jam-packed with big shows. The next few weeks will be wall-to-wall with blockbuster gigs from famous names, including Post Malone, Beck, Phoenix, 50 Cent, Rod Stewart, The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Zach Bryan and even Keanu Reeves.The biggest concert of the month, if not the entire summer, happens on Aug. 24 when Beyoncé brings her Renaissance world tour to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. It's expected to be an epic experience in the vein of Taylor Swift’s hit tour with a set list of more than 30 songs from Queen Bey’s career.What else is in store? Read on for a rundown of the biggest and best concerts in Phoenix in August."What's my definition of success? Listening to what your heart says," raps NF on "Hope," the title track of his latest album. The artist born Nathan John Feurstein has made a career out of living up to that philosophy, cutting a series of compelling pop rap albums with his heart bleeding on his sleeve. Citing the TMI lyrical stylings of Eminem as a major inspiration, NF takes a more safe-for-work approach to his storytelling, a family-friendly prudence that has made it hard for him to duck all those accusations of being a (gasp) religious rapper. While NF came up in a Christian hip-hop community, he insists that he doesn’t make Christian music. The fact that he makes a rap album you can safely play at Bible study is a happy accident. That isn’t to say that NF has no edge: his music takes an unsparing look at mental health, divorce and his own personal struggles.Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick are teaming up for a summertime arena tour that’s heavy on the nostalgia factor. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to sing along with hits aplenty during either of their respective sets, as Stewart will croon his way through such signature songs as “Maggie May," "Forever Young" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" while Cheap Trick will bust out with such power-pop favorites as “Dream Police,” “Surrender” and (of course) “I Want You to Want Me.” We’re willing to bet your vocal cords will be just as gravelly as Stewart’s by the end of the night.Listeners of modern rock radio have no doubt heard Young the Giant’s boisterous music, anchored by singer Sameer Gadhia’s keening and earnest vocals. Milky Chance are a much harder group to classify. Consisting of the core duo of singer/guitarist Clemens Rehbein and bassist/percussionist Philipp Dausch, the pair (backed by other musicians) put together a paella of alternative music. Folk, jazz and reggae come together with electronic beats and mellow singer-songwriter vocals. Imagine a more laidback Germanic Red Hot Chili Peppers with an encyclopedic knowledge of dub music and you’ve got a sense of what Milky Chance will be cooking up onstage.When listening to songs by Southern California-based boy band Big Time Rush, you not only hear the foursome’s catchy hooks and poppy songs but also the sound of history repeating. Like the Monkees before them, the members of Big Time Rush were assembled with the express intent of starring in a TV show in order to cash in on current pop trends. Their respective programs featured misadventures by the band while trying to survive living in L.A. mixed in with songs from their latest album. The similarities don’t end there. Both acts scored numerous hit singles before ultimately parting ways less than five years after their formation, only to reunite years later for nostalgia-soaked tours. That said, Big Time Rush’s biggest singles (such as "Boyfriend," "Music Sounds Better with U" and "Windows Down") are nowhere near as durable as the Monkees’ greatest hits. That opinion probably matters little to the aging millennials weaned on their Nickelodeon show who pack their shows.Fans of HBO’s “Euphoria” will already be familiar with Dominic David Fike. The moody and handsome singer-songwriter and actor made a splash in the second season of the controversial show as a drug-using teen, a role he drew inspiration from his own turbulent upbringing (he was shuttled between homes due to absent parents). Inspired by Blink-182 and Jack Johnson, Fike started cutting tracks on SoundCloud in his early 20s. His brand of confessional rap-rock made an impression, bringing Fike a following that led to a Columbia Records deal, collabs with Brockhampton and Halsey and even a guest spot on a Paul McCartney tribute album. “Sunburn,” the title track to his latest record, spotlights Fike’s laidback flow and cocky attitude. He sounds blunted and stunted, reveling in a life of ease. It’s kicking-it-by-the-pool music with a darker center if you pay close enough attention to what he’s saying.When The Offspring' Dexter Holland sang “Why don’t you get a job” back in 1998, he probably didn't realize that a 9-to-5 wouldn't be part of his future. But 25 years later, it's clear that the punk band helped revive mainstream interest in the genre alongside the likes of Rancid, Green Day, and NOFX. The Offspring went on to sell more than 40 million albums, ultimately becoming one of the best-selling punk bands of all time. Much beloved for their 1994 album “Smash,” which set a record for most albums sold on an indie label, the band finally attracted major-label interest that same year. They achieved multiplatinum success from 1997 to 2003 with their next four studio albums and secured their place in rock history.A ukulele can be an ill omen, a portent that you are about to hit some seriously twee shit. Take a gander at indie-pop act Wild Child and you’ll see an assortment of instruments that — taken as a whole — promises to be absolutely insufferable. And yet somehow the seven hardy souls in Wild Child manage to make beautiful, unpredictable (and relatively twee-free) music out of a melange of violins, baritone ukulele, cello, bass, keyboards, guitars, trumpets, drums and trombones. On 2023’s “End of the World,” the band marshals their chaotic energy to produce a cathartic series of odes to the world falling apart. "You're not complaining and it's freaking me out," Kelsey Wilson sings over the band’s insistent jangle on the album’s title track. It’s a catchy, up-tempo song that sums up the anxieties of doom-scrolling and the uncertainty of the time we’re living in.Goth is a flexible subculture. You can cross it with almost anything: hot people dressed in black is an aesthetic and vibe that translates quite broadly. Take Prayers’ Rafael Reyes, the self-styled founder of “Cholo goth.” Drawing influence from classic goth and death rock bands like Christian Death, Bauhaus and Depeche Mode, Reyes combines the moody synthesizers and cavernous beats of his forebearers with Cholo aesthetics and lyrical concerns. Reyes sings about street life, a subject he knows firsthand growing up in one of San Diego’s oldest gangs. Originally hailing from Cotija, Michoacan, Reyes played in several other goth-adjacent groups before striking black gold as Prayers. The dry ice atmospherics and throbbing beats have gotten Reyes far: he’s collaborated with his heroes in Christian Death, worked with electronic wunderkind Pictureplane, and Blink-182 drummer/living canvas Travis Barker. His band name is fitting: whatever prayers Reyes has thrown up in his life have clearly been answered.Prepare yourself, Valley residents: The Keanu-ssance is headed our way this month. That’s because Dogstar, the L.A. alt-rock trio featuring “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” actor Keanu Reeves on bass, is coming to Phoenix next month in mid-August. The band is scheduled to visit Crescent Ballroom as part of a 30-city tour in support of “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” their first record in more than 20 years. Dogstar, which also features vocalist and guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, originally formed in the early ’90s and served as a side gig for Reeves when he wasn’t acting. The band released two full-length albums, 1996’s “Our Little Visionary” and 2000’s “Happy Ending,” before breaking up in 2002. They reunited last year. Party on, dudes.We haven’t gotten a new Beck album since 2019’s “Hyperspace,” but with one single released last fall and another this past February, we don’t think we’re too foolish in hoping that another LP is on the horizon. But it just means that we’ll hear plenty from Beck’s stellar back catalog when they bring their Summer Odyssey tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix along with Thomas Mars and rest of French pop-rock outfit Phoenix.In 1998, Chester Bennington left the alt-rock group he had auditioned for six years earlier as a freshman at Greenway High School. The next year, he auditioned for the band that would eventually be known as Linkin Park and the rest, as they say, is history. But Grey Daze will always be the band that kicked off Bennington's career, and on Friday, Aug. 11, the re-formed group will perform at The Rebel Lounge. It's a homecoming of sorts; Rebel is the former home of legendary music venue The Mason Jar, which is where Bennington, along with Grey Daze members Sean Dowdell and Cristin Davis, saw some of their first concerts as teenagers, as recounted in a 2020 Phoenix New Times cover feature. Dowdell and Bennington had re-formed Grey Daze in 2017, just months before Bennington died by suicide, and in 2020, Grey Daze released their first album in years, "Amends." The album includes vocals by Bennington. A follow-up, "The Phoenix," debuted in 2022.Polish your beer bongs and dust off your temporary face tattoos: Post Malone is bringing his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre this month. The Grammy-nominated, certified diamond hitmaker may look like an entire trailer park’s worth of Juggalos rolled up into one human being, but don’t let that fool you: He’s one of the most successful hip-hop acts going right now. Following the success of his “White Iverson” debut single, Posty’s built a large enough following to make his first three albums — 2016’s “Stoney,” 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” 2019's "Hollywood's Bleeding" and 2022's "Twelve Carat Toothache” — chart-topping monsters. “Austin,” his latest release, dropped last month and has already yielded hit singles like “Chemical" and "Mourning.”Latin America has a rich tradition of psychedelic music. Whether it’s the work of the mighty Os Mutantes or the sun-kissed and politically righteous tropicalia movement, LSD and other entheogens had just a transformative effect on music down south as they did in the U.S. Chris Bowers Castillo’s Kiltro project carries that psychedelic tradition forward. Inspired by his time as a tour guide in the port city of Valparaiso, the Chilean-American songwriter began writing songs that combined shoegaze and ambient sounds with South American folk. Linking up with drummer Michael Devincenzi and bassist Will Parkhill, the group named themselves after Chilean slang for stray dogs. “Guanacao” off this year’s “Underbelly” is a compelling calling card for Kiltro. Buoyed by a rich syncopated groove and soft chanting from Castillo, the song glides like tracers coming off a stoner’s fingers. This is supple art-pop that knows how to excite your imagination with its strange sounds while also supplying enough undeniable rhythm to get your booty shaking.ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have more in common beyond enjoying preferred status on the playlists of classic rock radio stations everywhere. Both bands are heavily influenced by blues and Southern rock and have withstood their fair share of tragic setbacks and lineup changes over the decades (be it Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1977 plane crash or ZZ Top enduring the death of founding member Dusty Hill in 2021). Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour marks the first time the two bands have hit the road together and features lengthy sets from each. Singer and rapper Uncle Kracker will open.At one point, Ben Folds might have seemed like a flash-in-the-pan, one-hit-wonder who would never move out of the shadow of his haunting hit "Brick." But the prolific singer-songwriter and confirmed capital-p Piano Man has been going strong for decades, building a devoted following around his clever yet emotionally affecting songwriting, goofy sense of humor, and deep catalog of songs. Released in June, “What Matters Most” is Folds' fifth studio album. It marks the break of a long silence from the songwriter, who hasn't released a record since 2015's “So There.” Although there isn't a lot of rock on here like in his earlier work, there are plenty of horns and strings to add a bit of symphonic pomp and style to his ballads about exhausting one-night stands and finding out that someone you knew in the seventh grade is now a MAGA Republican.At the tip of the '80s New Wave spear, Culture Club stood loud and proud as poster boys for the genre. Straddling the line between exuberant and melancholic, their unique brand of danceable pop ballads sent shudders down the sidewalks of every block with a dance club. Now, more than three decades after first breaking up, the band is still performing, spurred on by nostalgia. Led by longtime frontman “Boy” George O’Dowd, the band will saunter down memory lane on its current tour, which also includes fellow ‘80s faves Howard Jones and Berlin. So dust off your best bowler, weave a feather in your hair, and get ready to party like it’s 1982.Cigarettes After Sex is both a great band name and an awful one. Awful for the obvious reasons (sleazy, try-hard, corny) and great because it sums up their sound and vibe. The music Greg Gonzalez makes is slow and languid and satisfied, the sound of someone sinking into a pile of pillows. A dream pop band hailing from Texas, Cigarettes After Sex walks the line between shoegaze and slowcore. The guitars strum sweet, dreamy melodies while Gonzalez sings like he’s on the verge of falling asleep. CAS first made a name for themselves in 2012 with "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby,” a romantic and haunting single that embodies everything Gonzalez does well in less than five minutes. They also raised eyebrows and turned heads with their indolent cover of REO Speedwagon's cheese-rock classic "Keep On Loving You."Lilting and lithe, Mt. Joy sound positively weightless for a band named after something heavy. Named after a mountain in Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge National Park, high school buddies Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper play expansive yet airy music. Trafficking in indie rock seasoned with a few Americana spices (and a dash of the blues), Mt. Joy is a laid-back proposition. On their latest album, 2022’s “Orange Blood,” Mt. Joy drops bits of psychedelia into their indie-folk music like hits of acid spiked into the party punch bowl. Written during the pandemic, “Orange Blood” offers meditative acoustic ballads alongside poppy stadium anthems, all of them graced with Quinn's soulful vocals. Speaking of soul: there's a bit of sumptuous Philly soul mixed into the Mt. Joy recipe now, adding a plush smoothness to their arrangements. This is the kind of pillow-soft music you can cocoon yourself in like a sleeping bag.At a time when concert tickets are more expensive than ever, this summertime tour offers plenty of bang for the buck. Hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa (who teamed up for the 2011 hit “Young, Wild and Free”) share the bill with West Coast rap legends Too $hort and Warren G, Bay Area artist Berner, and Atlanta’s DJ Drama. Will the show be a memorable experience? Probably. Will there be enough weed smoke in the crowd to give you a contact high lasting an entire week? Most definitely.Anybody who calls rock the devil’s music has never heard Jim James sing. The My Morning Jacket singer/guitarist has the voice of an angel, crooning majestically over the band’s reverberating rustic psychedelia. Founded in 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky, the indie quintet have forged a unique sound that combines roots rock with dream pop sounds. It’s not a My Morning Jacket song unless it’s drowned in an ocean of reverb. For their latest tour, they’re performing their third album, 2003’s “It Still Moves,” in their entirety. James recorded most of his vocals for that record in a grain silo, which added even more echo and volume to his massive voice. From the opening strains of "Mahgeetah," the album soaks the listener in a warm bath of golden guitar tones, keyboards and drums. Come get your spirits lifted when MMJ takes flight at Marquee Theatre.If Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the concert event of the first half of the year, Beyoncé’s show is surely the hottest ticket of the second half. Queen Bey hasn’t hit the road since 2019 and, if the photos coming out of the early shows of her Renaissance Worl tour are any indication, it’s going to be a spectacle for the eyes and ears. The set list for shows are equally epic, as each consists of a seven-act journey comprising more than 30 songs. Buckle up, BeyHive. It’s going to be a wild ride.Most country music artists worth their weight in guitar picks be envious of the Zach Bryan’s rise to fame over the past few years. Hailing from Oklahoma, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist got his big break in 2017 when his home-recorded song "Heading South" went viral on YouTube catapulting him into the spotlight. His debut album, “DeAnn,” was released two years later and earned Bryan even more attention. After signing with Warner Records in 2021, his most recent album, “American Heartbreak” topped Billboard’s country and rock charts before going platinum.“It’s just a race to the bottom,” Ha Ha Tonka’s Brian Roberts sings on “Race to the Bottom.” A highlight from 2017's “Heart-Shaped Mountain,” the song is a tightly coiled rave-up: the grit and swagger of Southern rock sanded down by Strokes-y guitar work and caffeinated rhythms. The song’s lyrics touch on the desperation that fuels so much of the band’s work: the Missouri band has witnessed and experienced first-hand the damage that drugs, poverty, prejudice, and corruption has inflicted on their community. Roberts, a cancer survivor, takes America’s byzantine health care system to task on “This Is Not a Cure for the Common Cold,” one of the band’s most brutal songs. Roberts takes no prisoners on the track, spitting venom on an industry that wrings sick people dry and throws them in the trash. As powerful as the lyrics are the band’s muscular and enervated music. If you’re feeling unwell, a strong dose of Ha Ha Tonka could be the cure to what ails you.The folks behind Valley radio station Power 98.3/96.1 tend to bring in some hip-hop heavyweights to headline their annual Powerhouse concerts, including such names as Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. This year is no exception, as they’re tapping chart-topping rappers like Kevin Gates (the Louisiana-born artists behind such hits as “Really Really” and “2 Phones”), French Montana (“Pop That”), Saweetie (“Best Friend”), Coi Leray (“Slide”), and Eric Bellinger (“G.O.A.T.”).Renowned Mexican musician Junior H is only 23 years old but he’s already amassed a major following and a pretty stellar career thus far. He boasts more than 21 million listeners on Spotify and 1 billion-plus views on YouTube. He’s become one of the faces of the urban corrido sound and has had almost a dozen singles land on the Billboard Latin charts, including such hits as “Fin de Semana” and “El Hijo Mayor,” Junior H is currently touring in support of his recently release third album Junior H has several albums to his credit, including 2021’s “$ad Boyz 4 Life” and 2022's “Contingente.”When you think of folk music, “big” doesn’t necessarily come to mind. Folk music is often hushed, intimate and small-scale. It’s the sound of a few people (or one) coming together to make a joyful noise without much in the way of bells and whistles. South African-born singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Iskaov can do small with the best of them. Whether he’s picking a banjo or strumming a guitar, the musician (and horticulturist) taps into the homey, rustic vibes of classic American folk music like he was born in Appalachia instead of Johannesburg. Isakov can also go big: he’s cut records backed by the Colorado Symphony and collaborated with acclaimed Americana star Brandi Carlile. On his latest album, 2023 Appaloosa Bones, goes smaller than ever, stripping back the dense instrumentation and widescreen sounds of 2018’s Evening Machines for something more hushed and intimate. No matter if it’s just a guitar or a symphony backing him, Isakov always manages to sound larger than life.New Jersey-born vocalist Glenn Danzig initially gained popularity fronting horror-punk bands Misfits and Samhain. The former got going in the late ’70s, and its releases (with hits like “Astro Zombies” and “Night of the Living Dead”) are staples in old-school punk record collections. In 1987, the veteran rocker formed Danzig, which he currently fronts, trading in those hooks that made the Misfits tunes catchy for a turn to the heavier side. Later, the style got a bit more industrial and experimental. No matter the style, the music is cut with his bellowing voice and affinity for dark themes. Danzig’s current tour, which invades Mesa Amphitheatre later this month, sees them performing their 1988 self-titled album in its entirety.Is rap legend 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour going to be his last? Most likely, but only time will tell. The only thing that’s certain is that the globe-trotting jaunt celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough 2003 album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” will feature an enormous set list boasting more than 30 of Fiddy’s biggest songs. The G-Unit rapper will perform many of his various chart-topping hits — such as “Candy Shop," "In da Club," "P.I.M.P.," and "I'll Whip ya Head Boy" — as well as tracks by his various collaborators and cohorts from over the years, including openers Busta Rhymes and Jeremih Jeremih.If anybody in the Phoenix scene deserves to be knighted, it’s Richard Bishop. A true O.G. of the local underground, Bishop made Arizona a hotbed of weirdness thanks to his work as part of Sun City Girls (the acid-damaged, world music-loving experimental band he founded with brother Alan Bishop and Charles Gocher). Since the Girls have wound down, Bishop has been releasing world music on his Sublime Frequencies label and blowing down doors with his solo records. As a guitarist, Bishop continues in the tradition of solo guitar wunderkinds like the late John Fahey. Spiking his musical style with splashes of surf tremolo and Arabic scales, Bishop’s frenetic shredding sounds like he’s trying to charm some Lovecraftian snake out of its basket. Don’t forget to pack some party favors when you go see this legendary knight mount his six-string steed.If Weezer had called it quits after 1996, they’d still be legendary. With 1994's “The Blue Album,” Rivers Cuomo and company crafted a perfect slice of geeky power-pop. They were the Big Star of the ’90s — avatars of impeccable American songcraft — but unlike Alex Chilton and Chris Bell's cult outfit, Weezer sold tons of records. Their sophomore album, “Pinkerton,” complicated their sound with feverish, creeper lyrics and a harder-edged sound. Most groups go their whole career without putting two records this distinct and substantial. The fact that Weezer are still going strong after all these years is impressive, even if the music they produce isn’t. Rivers can still write hits, but the batting average has gone down over the years. That being said: there’s more than enough quality songs from the rest of their oeuvre to power a greatest hits concert. Get ready to throw up your W’s when the world’s most unlikely stadium rock band takes the stage in downtown Phoenix.