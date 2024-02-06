3 more men indicted in Gilbert Goons teen violence cases

The indictments of the three men — Gage Silas Garrison, Kyler Matthew Renner and Jack Jay Woods — bring to seven the number of people Mitchell’s office has indicted since January for crimes in Gilbert.
Mitchell’s announcement on Tuesday comes as intense media scrutiny over the Gilbert Goons continues in the wake of Preston Lord’s beating death in October. None of the indictments are related to Lord’s death, according to Mitchell's office.
The three indictments announced on Tuesday:
- Garrison, 19, one count of aggravated assault
- Renner, 19, one count of aggravated assault
- Woods, 17, two counts of aggravated assault
The charges are in connection with a Dec. 3, 2022, incident at a parking garage at 72 W. Vaughn Ave. in downtown Gilbert, according to Mitchell’s office. Police said Garrison, Renner and Woods used brass knuckles to attack a man who suffered head, jaw and torso injuries, according to court documents.
Arizona lawmakers are now considering banning brass knuckles.
On Jan. 25, a $75,000 bond was set for Garrison, who also faces electronic monitoring and a curfew if released from jail, according to court documents. A $100,000 bond was set for Renner, who also faces electronic monitoring and a curfew if released from jail.
The victim told police he went to downtown Gilbert after spending time with friends at the In-N-Out Burger at 2449 S. Market St., in Gilbert. The fast-food restaurant is at the center of complaints about incidents of teen violence by the Gilbert Goons.
A group of men wearing black caps — allegedly Garrison, Renner and Woods — approached the victim in the parking garage and attacked him, according to probable cause statements from Gilbert police.
“The victim reported he was thrown to the ground and saw a subject with brass knuckles but could not recall if they were used,” according to the statements.
Gilbert police said a video of the incident showed Garrison punching and kicking the victim in the face. When officers arrested Garrison on Jan. 24, he allegedly told them he was familiar with the attack and identified himself in a video of the incident.
Garrison told police he attacked the victim after “perceiving the subject was threatening them,” according to a probable cause statement.
“It should be noted the video and other witness statements differ from Gage Garrison’s account,” police said.
Mitchell’s office has announced indictments of at least four other people in three incidents in Gilbert:
- Noah Lee Pennington, 18, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct for an incident on Dec. 16, 2022, in Gilbert.
- William Owen Hines, 18, one count of vehicular aggravated assault for a July 6 incident. Gilbert police arrested him on Jan. 31.
- Aris Michael Arredondo, 18, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault for an Aug. 18 incident at a fast-food restaurant in Gilbert.
- Christopher Elijah Makhi Fantastic, 18, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault for an Aug. 18 incident at a fast food restaurant in Gilbert. Fantastic is accused of punching a victim who was on the ground.
On Jan. 31, Gilbert police announced three arrests and said it’s made 35 arrests involving teen violence — including 22 arrests in January.
Gilbert police arrested Renner on Jan. 24 for his alleged role in a November 2022 assault. While searching the Renner home, police allegedly found drugs and arrested Travis Renner, 50, and Kiara Holsapple, 20, on drug charges. Travis Renner is Kyler's father.