 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Cardinals fans can drink, but can they curse?EXPAND
Cardinals fans can drink, but can they curse?
Jim Louvau

Gosh Darn It! Cardinals Fans Are the NFL's Least Profane Online

Stuart Warner | August 2, 2019 | 10:12am
AA

Perhaps as the 50th anniversary of Woodstock approaches, we need to bring back Country Joe and the Fish to give Arizona football fans a few lessons in swearing.

According to a survey done by casino.org of Reddit posts from National Football League fans, the Cardinals followers curse the least online.  In fact, it's not even close.

Could that be why the team also had the worst record in the league last year ... their fans just don't give a damn?

Related Stories

In fact, though, "damn" was the most frequent expletive used by Cardinals supporters, who averaged only 2.9 swear words per 10 subscribers of each team's subreddit, according to the survey.

That's only about half the number used by fans of our division rivals and Super Bowl runners-up, the Los Angeles Rams, and almost two curse words fewer than even the refined folks who follow the champion New England Patriots.  And our total isn't even close the league-leading foul-mouth followers of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.  You can excuse the Browns fans, perhaps, because they lost 31 of 32 games in the 2016 and 2016 seasons and it's fucking cold where the play.

Anyway, we know all this because the brave folks at casino.org  scanned more than a half-million reddit comments for the words "fuck," "shit," "damn," "hell," "dick," "bitch," "crap," "asshole," "douche," and "bastard."

"Fuck" was by far the most commonly used profanity, found in almost 45 percent of the posts.  Of course, "shit" was No. 2 at 31.8 percent. You can't make this stuff up.

So by now you young folks are probably wondering what all this has to do with Country Joe,.

Well, at Woodstock in 1969, he famously led this chant:

"Gimme an F!  ... Gimme a U! ... Gimme a C! ... Gimme a K!  What's that spell!  What's that spell!"

Victory?

Hell, yeah!

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >