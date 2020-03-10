 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Organizers announced that the Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled.
Tucson Festival of Books

A Running List of Arizona Events Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

Steven Hsieh | March 10, 2020 | 5:04pm
AA

Around the world, governments and organizations are canceling big public gatherings for fear of spreading the new coronavirus. Events are also getting canceled in Arizona, where health officials have detected six cases of COVID-19.

Here's a running list, which we will continuously update. (Are we missing an event? Let us know by emailing steven.hsieh@newtimes.com.)

The Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled. It was scheduled to take place at the University of Arizona on March 14 and 15.

Pearl Jam indefinitely postponed the first leg of their tour, including the band's Glendale show. The show was scheduled for April 11 at Gila River Arena.

Zac Brown Band postponed the spring leg of their 2020 tour, including the band's Phoenix show scheduled for March 28 at Ak-Chin Pavilion.


Pod Save America canceled its live show in Phoenix. The show was scheduled for March 14 at Orpheum Theater.

CNN and the Democratic National Committee canceled the audience portion of the Phoenix presidential primary debate scheduled to take place on March 15.

The Lunar and Planetary Institute canceled the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference scheduled for June 14 to 19 in Flagstaff. Here's the statement:

Dear Colleagues,

After much thought and consideration, we have made the decision to cancel and reschedule the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference that was to be held June 14-19, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona due to the rapid spread of and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. The welfare and safety of our community and staff is very important to us.

Watch for updates on rescheduled dates. All participants should cancel their current hotel reservations and travel arrangements for June 14-19, 2020.


The American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy canceled a symposium scheduled for March 12 to 14 at the Camby Hotel in Phoenix. Statement:

This decision to cancel is based on the latest developments of the spread of COVID-19 and came only after much deliberation and careful review of the CDC and WHO situation reports. While we are all extremely disappointed not to be moving forward with the event, we do not want to put our members or presenters into a potential harmful situation.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

