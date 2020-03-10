A Running List of Arizona Events Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

Organizers announced that the Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled.

Around the world, governments and organizations are canceling big public gatherings for fear of spreading the new coronavirus. Events are also getting canceled in Arizona, where health officials have detected six cases of COVID-19.

Here's a running list, which we will continuously update. (Are we missing an event? Let us know by emailing steven.hsieh@newtimes.com.)

The Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled. It was scheduled to take place at the University of Arizona on March 14 and 15.



We are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books. Please view our full statement: https://t.co/rT3jFM9cX1 pic.twitter.com/gQlK6xZLYs — Tucson Festival of Books (@TFOB) March 9, 2020

Pearl Jam indefinitely postponed the first leg of their tour, including the band's Glendale show. The show was scheduled for April 11 at Gila River Arena.



(4/10) So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements...



This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020

Zac Brown Band postponed the spring leg of their 2020 tour, including the band's Phoenix show scheduled for March 28 at Ak-Chin Pavilion.







Pod Save America canceled its live show in Phoenix. The show was scheduled for March 14 at Orpheum Theater.



Hey everybody just to be safe we are going to cancel the live shows in San Diego, Phoenix, and Seattle. Hope we can reschedule soon. https://t.co/87A0rZXAe6 — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 10, 2020

CNN and the Democratic National Committee canceled the audience portion of the Phoenix presidential primary debate scheduled to take place on March 15.



At the request of the Biden and Sanders campaigns @TheDemocrats have canceled the audience portion of Sunday’s Presidential primary debate in PHX. It is our understanding that the debate itself will still be taking place. pic.twitter.com/StjDNgmxwQ — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 10, 2020

The Lunar and Planetary Institute canceled the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference scheduled for June 14 to 19 in Flagstaff. Here's the statement:





Dear Colleagues, After much thought and consideration, we have made the decision to cancel and reschedule the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference that was to be held June 14-19, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona due to the rapid spread of and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. The welfare and safety of our community and staff is very important to us. Watch for updates on rescheduled dates. All participants should cancel their current hotel reservations and travel arrangements for June 14-19, 2020.





The American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy canceled a symposium scheduled for March 12 to 14 at the Camby Hotel in Phoenix. Statement: